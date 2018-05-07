"The Mountain" From "Game Of Thrones" Was Officially Crowned The Strongest Man In The World

The annual "World's Strongest Man" competition includes "pulling a truck or an airplane, carrying a refrigerator, lifting an Atlas stone weighing over 1,000 pounds, and lifting huge logs."

This is Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson or, as Game of Thrones fans know him, the Mountain. As you can see, the 29-year-old native of Iceland is a pretty big, and strong, dude.

In fact, his most memorable scene on GoT was when he — *spoiler alert* — crushed a dude's head with his bare hands.

"It’s my passion and my dream to become the world’s strongest man,” the 6-foot-9 Björnsson told the Times.

Björnsson competed in the annual "World's Strongest Man" competition eight times over the years. He had come in second place and third place, but never won.

The competition consists of 16 events, including "pulling a truck or an airplane, carrying a refrigerator, lifting an Atlas stone weighing over 1,000 pounds, and lifting huge logs."