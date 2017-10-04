BuzzFeed News

This Grandma Bought Her 6-Year-Old Granddaughter An Inappropriate Book By Accident And Everyone Can't Stop Laughing

This Grandma Bought Her 6-Year-Old Granddaughter An Inappropriate Book By Accident And Everyone Can't Stop Laughing

Don't judge a book by its cover!

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 4, 2017, at 2:25 p.m. ET

This is Tiffany, her husband, and her three adorable kids. Her oldest, Emmersyn, is 6, and her mom told BuzzFeed News she is already an "an avid reader."

@Tiffany1985B / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Tiffany1985B

So of course, Tiffany's mom is always keeping an eye out for books for her granddaughter. About three weeks ago, Tiffany said her mom was shopping in Barnes & Noble and spotted a book called "If Animals Could Talk."

@Tiffany1985B / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Tiffany1985B

At first glance, the book looked perfect for little Emmersyn. How sweet! Tiffany's mom decided to buy it.

Sterling / Amazon / Via amazon.com

She gave it to Tiffany, and, recently, Emmersyn sat down to read it aloud with her dad. The first page talked about how gorillas like bananas. Everything seemed fine.

@Tiffany1985B / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Tiffany1985B
But then they turned the page, and Emmersyn tried to sound out...this.

@Tiffany1985B / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Tiffany1985B

Uhh....

@Tiffany1985B / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Tiffany1985B

This is perfect for kids!

@Tiffany1985B / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Tiffany1985B

Tiffany said her husband asked her if her mom had gotten the book as a joke. When she said no, he showed it to her.

Tiffany said she and her husband were "cracking up."

"So I called my mom and I was like, 'Remember that book you got Emmy, If Animals Could Talk?' And she's like yeah. I said, 'Did you actually open it?' And she said no," she said. "I started reading some of the pages to her, and she was mortified."
@Tiffany1985B / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Tiffany1985B

Tiffany said she and her husband were "cracking up."

"So I called my mom and I was like, 'Remember that book you got Emmy, If Animals Could Talk?' And she’s like yeah. I said, 'Did you actually open it?' And she said no," she said. "I started reading some of the pages to her, and she was mortified."

Tiffany decided to share her mom's mishap on Facebook and Twitter. People couldn't handle the adorable mistake.

I'm dying. My mom bought this book for my 6 year old and I just called to ask if she had actually opened the book.… https://t.co/Wllqx3gP41

tiffany @Tiffany1985B
tiffany @Tiffany1985B

I’m dying. My mom bought this book for my 6 year old and I just called to ask if she had actually opened the book.… https://t.co/Wllqx3gP41

They said it totally made their day.

@Tiffany1985B Tiffany, as I wipe tears from eyes and catch my breath from laughing too hard I want to thank you for making my day.

Chuck @roushford16
Chuck @roushford16

@Tiffany1985B Tiffany, as I wipe tears from eyes and catch my breath from laughing too hard I want to thank you for making my day.

And they totally loved it.

@Tiffany1985B I love this more than anything I have seen in weeks!!!

Alex F. Baldwin @VerumVulnero1
Alex F. Baldwin @VerumVulnero1

@Tiffany1985B I love this more than anything I have seen in weeks!!!

Others said they needed to read it to their own kids.

@Tiffany1985B I would literally read this to my children though.

🎃Michael Myers @torriangray
🎃Michael Myers @torriangray

@Tiffany1985B I would literally read this to my children though.

And some parents had similar experiences.

@Tiffany1985B @BoreGuru My daughter received the "Go The F*ck To Sleep" book as a gag. 6 yo Grdaughter found it and… https://t.co/ci9K3AmC1h

DianaD @DianaDaschel
DianaD @DianaDaschel

@Tiffany1985B @BoreGuru My daughter received the "Go The F*ck To Sleep" book as a gag. 6 yo Grdaughter found it and… https://t.co/ci9K3AmC1h

One of the co-authors of the book, Josh Cassidy, even saw her tweet and commented about it.

@Tiffany1985B 🙈 haha. I appreciate Granny's taste. Maybe you can regift on your 6 yr old's 18th? 😉 Glad it gave you… https://t.co/JJwYmMaWIK

Josh Cassidy @joshcassidy_
Josh Cassidy @joshcassidy_

@Tiffany1985B 🙈 haha. I appreciate Granny's taste. Maybe you can regift on your 6 yr old's 18th? 😉 Glad it gave you… https://t.co/JJwYmMaWIK

Tiffany said that she was happy to give everyone on Twitter a good laugh.

Might be the most accurate one 😂
tiffany @Tiffany1985B

Might be the most accurate one 😂

As for her mom, she said she has "learned her lesson": Don't judge a book by its cover!

@Tiffany1985B / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Tiffany1985B
