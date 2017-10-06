Hamburger Helper Totally Owned A Dude Who Made A Sexist Joke About Their Pasta
"Drag him you sexy ass glove."
Earlier this week, a guy named "Chris" decided to share an opinion with the world. He tweeted out a Snapchat he had screenshotted of pasta on a stove, with the caption "wife me." As a response, he wrote, "PSA: Knowing how to mix Hamburger Helper doesn't make you wife material."
People on Twitter soon noticed his proclamation, and they were like: ...K.
Cool story bro.
"PSA: But apparently it does make you a d!ck!!" said one person.
The tweet soon got noticed by Hamburger Helper's social media team, and they decided to drag him to hell. "And this makes you husband material?" they wrote.
People were totally shook by how hard Chris was owned by the glove from Hamburger Helper.
They really couldn't handle it.
"He fought the glove & the glove won!😂"
They were stanning the glove hard.
"Read him for filth Hamburger Helper."
"Bodied by old school hamburger helper."
"The little Hamburger Helper glove is woke and snatching wigs. #Peak2017."
Many thanked the glove for being a feminist icon.
"Who knew that the hamburger helper glove was a feminist."
"Hamburger Helper: the hero #feminism didn't know it needed."
Chris told BuzzFeed News that his tweet was a "joke," and he thought Hamburger Helper's response was "perfect."
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
