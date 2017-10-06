BuzzFeed News

Hamburger Helper Totally Owned A Dude Who Made A Sexist Joke About Their Pasta

"Drag him you sexy ass glove."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on October 6, 2017, at 1:10 p.m. ET

Earlier this week, a guy named "Chris" decided to share an opinion with the world. He tweeted out a Snapchat he had screenshotted of pasta on a stove, with the caption "wife me." As a response, he wrote, "PSA: Knowing how to mix Hamburger Helper doesn't make you wife material."

chris @CBEV_3

PSA:Knowing how to mix Hamburger Helper doesn't make you wife material.

People on Twitter soon noticed his proclamation, and they were like: ...K.

Clarkgablelives @clarkgablelives

@CBEV_3 I wouldn't worry. You'll be single soon enough.

Cool story bro.

(((Rainne))) @chanceofrainne

@CBEV_3 Is that what hamburger helper looks like when *you* cook it, Chris? Coz with that attitude I know no woman is cooking for you. 🖕🖕🖕

"PSA: But apparently it does make you a d!ck!!" said one person.

Romaine Cheney @The_Bean72

@CBEV_3 PSA: But apparently it does make you a d!ck!!

The tweet soon got noticed by Hamburger Helper's social media team, and they decided to drag him to hell. "And this makes you husband material?" they wrote.

Helper @helper

And this makes you husband material? https://t.co/S7oBO1KknZ

People were totally shook by how hard Chris was owned by the glove from Hamburger Helper.

Hayden Jade von Sixx @HaydenJadeSixx

@CBEV_3 Bruh you screenshotted a bitchs Snapchat just to blast her on Twitter then got dragged by HAMBURGER HELPER.… https://t.co/QhTeqnHtbW

They really couldn't handle it.

King Dorkula👻🍊 @StillH2Odad

@helper Reenactment...

"He fought the glove & the glove won!😂"

💝ⓔⓛⓛⓔ ⓛ. @corridor34e

@helper @ZuriHall He fought the glove &amp; the glove won!😂

They were stanning the glove hard.

Judge Juche 🇳🇬 @amozu16

@helper

"Drag him you sexy ass glove."

Run The Ghouls 👉💀 @DirectingTitan

@helper drag him you sexy ass glove

"Read him for filth Hamburger Helper."

Edgar Allan Hoe @Sammmyboi12

@helper @brownlashon Read him for filth Hamburger Helper

"Bodied by old school hamburger helper."

Chet Bryant @PapaCBryant

@helper @spidr2ybanana Bodied by old school hamburger helper

"The little Hamburger Helper glove is woke and snatching wigs. #Peak2017."

Tom &amp; Lorenzo @tomandlorenzo

The little Hamburger Helper glove is woke and snatching wigs. #Peak2017 https://t.co/U1gYpAHFTu

Many thanked the glove for being a feminist icon.

JM Deutsch @jm_deutsch

@helper I never thought of Hamburger Helper as the vanguard of feminist ideals. Clearly I was wrong! #TheGloveIsOff

"Who knew that the hamburger helper glove was a feminist."

✮ amy-sue ✮ @amymakesitrain

who knew that the hamburger helper glove was a feminist https://t.co/ZuoSinRnzX

"Hamburger Helper: the hero #feminism didn't know it needed."

Kelsey Calef @Kelseyunicorns

Hamburger Helper: the hero #feminism didn't know it needed https://t.co/zaPPKtgpBl

Chris told BuzzFeed News that his tweet was a "joke," and he thought Hamburger Helper's response was "perfect."

chris @CBEV_3

@BeachhMarie Hamburger Helper made me famous. My Twitter just went VIRAL *Kendrick Lamar voice

"Their social media marketing people deserve a raise," he said. "I'm just wondering if HH would team up with me to give back meals to the homeless this holiday season."

BuzzFeed News has contacted General Mills, which owns Hamburger Helper, for comment.

