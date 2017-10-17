BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This 18-Year-Old's Mom Looks Like His Twin And Now Everyone Wants To Know Her Secrets

news

This 18-Year-Old's Mom Looks Like His Twin And Now Everyone Wants To Know Her Secrets

"Ok what youth fountain did yo mama drink from???"

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 17, 2017, at 3:14 p.m. ET

This is Kemonte Guthrie, an 18-year-old student living in Houston, Texas, and his mom, Angela Williamson. He is the second youngest of five kids, and the only boy.

Kemonte Guthrie

Kemonte told BuzzFeed News he is an "entrepreneur in the making," and both he and his mom are currently in school.

&quot;We’re both enrolled in school to better our education because we know we’re capable of greater things,&quot; he said.
Kemonte Guthrie

"We’re both enrolled in school to better our education because we know we’re capable of greater things," he said.

You may not be able to tell from this photo, but Angela is 44 years old. Damn girl, you are looking good!

Kemonte said people are always telling him that his mom looks super young.&quot;She’s often complimented on how young she looks for her age, and I take pride in how much of a beautiful mother I have, inside and outside,&quot; he said.
Kemonte Guthrie

Kemonte said people are always telling him that his mom looks super young.

"She’s often complimented on how young she looks for her age, and I take pride in how much of a beautiful mother I have, inside and outside," he said.

This week, Kemonte decided to do an appreciation post on Twitter for his beautiful mom. "My mom is pushing 50 years old and still looks like my twin," he wrote.

My mom is pushing 50 years old and still looks like my twin.
kg @kemvnte

My mom is pushing 50 years old and still looks like my twin.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

His post went super viral, mostly because people were like, damn, your mom is HOW old???

@kemvnte Whattttt there’s no way I need proof 😮😮😮
jay🇸🇱🇬🇲 @jjlovesu1

@kemvnte Whattttt there’s no way I need proof 😮😮😮

Reply Retweet Favorite

They were suspicious. "Ok what youth fountain did yo mama drink from???"

@kemvnte @_BaDunCHING_ Ok what youth fountain did yo mama drink from???
Moni Sanchez @MoniMunster

@kemvnte @_BaDunCHING_ Ok what youth fountain did yo mama drink from???

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Momma looking younger than you."

@kemvnte @1Le_Mec Momma looking younger than you
dreyparkes @dreyparkes

@kemvnte @1Le_Mec Momma looking younger than you

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lots of other people thought Angela was goals.

@kemvnte @willywanj Definitely a goal, tell her she's reflecting God's work on black people 😍😍😍😍😍😍
Zodiac freak 😘😱🙌 @KareemSarah2

@kemvnte @willywanj Definitely a goal, tell her she's reflecting God's work on black people 😍😍😍😍😍😍

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And many NEED to know her secrets.

@kemvnte Tell moms to drop her skin regimen! 👀📝
» MC « @__MChristina

@kemvnte Tell moms to drop her skin regimen! 👀📝

Reply Retweet Favorite

Everyone is dying to know!

@kemvnte @bonoloangwenya My mom said I should ask for her number so she can tell her how she kept her skin like tha… https://t.co/6JwNvWyW1Z
Max🐊Mash @Max_Mash93

@kemvnte @bonoloangwenya My mom said I should ask for her number so she can tell her how she kept her skin like tha… https://t.co/6JwNvWyW1Z

Reply Retweet Favorite

"What's her secret👀. She look 28 at the most😩😍"

@kemvnte What's her secret👀. She look 28 at the most😩😍 #BlackGirlMagic
Macayla @macaylamoffett

@kemvnte What's her secret👀. She look 28 at the most😩😍 #BlackGirlMagic

Reply Retweet Favorite

"She's absolutely gorgeous! Let me know when she writes her beauty secrets bestseller...I want an autographed copy 😊"

@kemvnte She's absolutely gorgeous! Let me know when she writes her beauty secrets bestseller...I want an autographed copy 😊
SNL @snwann

@kemvnte She's absolutely gorgeous! Let me know when she writes her beauty secrets bestseller...I want an autographed copy 😊

Reply Retweet Favorite

Keep slaying, Angela!

Kemonte Guthrie
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT