This Mom Wrote A Lovely Note To Her Daughter Who Was Stressed About Math

This is Hannah Cho and her mom. Hannah told BuzzFeed News that her relationship with her mom is "invaluable."

"Not only is she my mom, but she is truly my best friend," she said. "Our relationship is based upon trust and love. She never asks me to do homework, asks for my grades, or do chores because she trusts me to do so."

Recently, Hannah had a math test. She spent the whole day and night studying, she said.

"My ultimate goal was to get the perfect GPA, a 4.0, so getting a B for me personally was unacceptable," she said.