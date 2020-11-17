This Mom Accidentally Sent Her Toddler To School Picture Day In A Hilariously Inappropriate Joke T-Shirt, And The Photo Is Priceless

Paige Ward is a 29-year-old proud mom of four kids, including the youngest, 2-year-old Emma, in Oklahoma.

Ward told BuzzFeed News that Emma has been a shining light for the family since she was born, and that she has a hilarious personality. So when Ward's friend made her daughter a funny T-shirt that read "sasshole" in honor of Emma's sassy disposition, she said she thought it was funny, although her daughter only wore it a few times.

Like many of us, Ward has been working hard to make ends meet during the pandemic. Recently, she had worked a 60-hour week at her job at an urgent care clinic when she woke up to take Emma to school.

"I woke up that morning exhausted and grabbed the first thing out of her closet I could see, which happened to be the famous 'sasshole' shirt," she said.



When they arrived, Ward said, her fiancé noticed some camera equipment outside the school and thought it might be picture day. Ward said she told him she didn't think so, because she hadn't been notified.

However, two days later, Emma's dad dropped her off at home along with the photo proofs. Ward saw them and freaked out, saying she was "hysterical."