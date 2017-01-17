Parents Are Horrified After Finding Mold In Their Babies' Sophie The Giraffe Toys

However, a lot of horrified parents are saying that they've cut open the beloved giraffe and found it full of black mold.

Chianese told the magazine she was cleaning her Sophie toy when she noticed it smelled weird.

"I decided to cut into Sophie out of curiosity and discovered a science experiment living inside," she said. "Smelly, ugly mold living in my infant's favorite chew toy!"

The mom said she will no longer use the product, which she added she always cleaned according to the instructions.

"It still hurts my heart to know that for months I allowed my babies to chew on moldy toys," she said.