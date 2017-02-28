People Are Swooning Over This Model Mom And Dad Who Walked A Runway With Their Babies
Being extremely good-looking runs in the family.
Here is a very beautiful family: Jason and Amanda Harvey and their two kids, Noah and Rose.
Amanda is a model and Jason is a designer. Fun fact: He is also the son of Steve Harvey.
On Sunday, Jason and Amanda were the openers of Dolce and Gabbana's show at Milan Fashion Week. The event featured families, so the couple walked with their kids.
And... I mean, OMG.
Just look at that effortless ~lewk~ from Rose.
Family goals.
Some of the photos were shared on Twitter by user @chuuzus. People immediately lost their shit over the insanely photogenic fam.
People realllly couldn't handle their beauty.
And were totally floored by Rose's perfect modeling skills.
Stay beautiful, Harvey fam.
