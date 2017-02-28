BuzzFeed News

People Are Swooning Over This Model Mom And Dad Who Walked A Runway With Their Babies

Being extremely good-looking runs in the family.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on February 28, 2017, at 5:03 p.m. ET

Here is a very beautiful family: Jason and Amanda Harvey and their two kids, Noah and Rose.

Amanda is a model and Jason is a designer. Fun fact: He is also the son of Steve Harvey.

Here they are gracing the Steve Harvey Show with their beauty.

On Sunday, Jason and Amanda were the openers of Dolce and Gabbana's show at Milan Fashion Week. The event featured families, so the couple walked with their kids.

And... I mean, OMG.

Just look at that effortless ~lewk~ from Rose.

Family goals.

Some of the photos were shared on Twitter by user @chuuzus. People immediately lost their shit over the insanely photogenic fam.

yes to mum and dad walking on the fashion show runway with the children. yess
c @chuuzus

yes to mum and dad walking on the fashion show runway with the children. yess

People realllly couldn't handle their beauty.

@chuuzus @XXVNGELXX_
✌️ @MariamTalks

@chuuzus @XXVNGELXX_

And were totally floored by Rose's perfect modeling skills.

@chuuzus @Asia_Aaliyah why this baby serving face tho 🙌🏾
Cleopatra @_newcleopatra

@chuuzus @Asia_Aaliyah why this baby serving face tho 🙌🏾

Stay beautiful, Harvey fam.

