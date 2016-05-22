Kylie Jenner Is Changing Her Lip Kit Packaging After They Kept Getting Stolen

The company has vowed to change the packaging after they proved tempting to thieves.

Fans desperate to get their hands on the kits have been forced to turn to eBay, where they sell at a markup.

For example, Jenner's "Dolce K" lip kit sells for $29 retail, but is being sold for $54 on eBay.

The BBB said it has received "multiple complaints" about the Oxnard, California-based Kylie Cosmetics alleging "some or all of [its] products are not being shipped as expected."

My Kylie lip kit arrived with no lip kit and an empty box wdf I'm fuming

Indeed, multiple people on social media have complained that when their long-awaited order arrived, all they got was an empty box.

Guys im so mad I literally got an empty box from @kyliecosmetics like they actually forgot to include the lip kit???

Customers complained that they felt totally ripped off by the company.

Some sad fans said it appeared their product was stolen.

Went through all of the stress of ordering a Kylie Lip Kit for the box to arrive completely EMPTY?! @kyliecosmetics

"Quite frankly, I am appalled at Kylie Cosmetics," she wrote. "I've paid £30+ for an empty cardboard box and I know hundreds of others have been ripped off too."

She added she finally got her lip kit after haggling with customer service, but said the product was not worth the stress the experience caused her.