Miranda Lambert's New Husband Went Viral In 2015 For Being A "Dancing Hot Cop"

Miranda Lambert surprised fans last weekend when she revealed on Instagram that she had married a guy no one even knew she was dating.

The country superstar wrote:

"In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for...me."

The news came as a big shock to fans and gossip websites, who had no idea Lambert was dating McLoughlin, a police officer working in New York's Midtown South precinct.