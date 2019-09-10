Fans Think Millie Bobby Brown Is Faking The Use Of Her New Beauty Products In An Instagram Video

"She still has eye liner on tho? Do we keep eye makeup on when we wash our face?"

Millie Bobby Brown just launched her vegan skincare line for teen girls, Florence by Mills. The line, which Brown named after her great-grandmother, features both makeup and skincare for girls like her who are "playing with how we want to look, feel, and live." So, as a newly minted makeup and skincare Instagram queen, Brown of course had to post a video of herself using the products. Earlier this week, Brown filmed herself doing her "quick and easy" nighttime skincare routine using an array of products: a face mist, scrub, face wash, moisturizer, and lip oil. The Instagram video appeared to have been taken down on Tuesday. But it was still up on YouTube.

People were confused because here she is in video stills before her routine, at left, and after.

A lot of people in the Instagram comments pointed out that it appeared the Stranger Things star was still wearing makeup on her eyes after she had finished with the routine. "Is it me or did she really use the products on her face? Her eye makeup is still on," one person commented. "She still has eye liner on tho? Do we keep eye makeup on when we wash our face?" said another. In addition, some other commenters weren't convinced she was even using the products at all.

"Was this a mock application? She didn’t use any of the products on her actual face," wrote one person. Fans began to demand answers.

"Why is she not using the products?? Why isn’t she putting anything on her face??? This is so weird!! Please explain @milliebobbybrown," wrote one confused person.

"Are we going to ignore the fact she never put anything on her face?" another said. Some conspiracy theorists wondered if there was any product in the bottles at all.

"But you didn’t use any of these products! How did you wash your face twice but your face is still dry? 😂😂😂," one person said.

Discussion about the video also made it over to the Beauty Guru Chatter subreddit, where members of the community were less than impressed. "I don’t ever believe that celebs are ever selling us the skin care routine they actually use," wrote one. "But I still expect them to be willing to use it at least once! If you’re not willing to even put it on your face to make a sale, why should anyone else use it for real?"

Florence by Mills did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment.

