Mike Pence's Reaction To Trump's Televised Argument With Schumer And Pelosi Is All Of America

"Mike Pence’s body language is like when you went over to your friend’s house and their parents started fighting."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 11, 2018, at 12:39 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump hosted Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in the Oval Office on Tuesday to debate border security.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

As the trio bickered, people began to notice that Vice President Mike Pence seemed a little...out of it?

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

One photo of the veep looking extra sleepy, shared by the Wall Street Journal's Vivian Salama, was memed immediately.

Incredible argument unfolding now in front of the press between trump, Pelosi and Schumer over votes for border security. Pelosi keeps asking not to discuss it in front of the press.
Vivian Salama @vmsalama

Incredible argument unfolding now in front of the press between trump, Pelosi and Schumer over votes for border security. Pelosi keeps asking not to discuss it in front of the press.

Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.

@vmsalama @PhilipRucker
███████████ Fedcase @ChristinLuvsSno

@vmsalama @PhilipRucker

Some wondered what Pence was thinking.

Pence would rather be anywhere else right now
Roland Scahill @rolandscahill

Pence would rather be anywhere else right now

Is he "waiting for the rapture"?

Mike Pence. Waiting for the rapture. https://t.co/rAcEOXbryp
an" "Empty Slog @bushofgoats

Mike Pence. Waiting for the rapture. https://t.co/rAcEOXbryp

Or "summoning the devil"?

A fuckin mess. Look at Pence, sitting there summoning the devil. https://t.co/r7AztxZhVj
Time Reclaimer @CountyBrwnie

A fuckin mess. Look at Pence, sitting there summoning the devil. https://t.co/r7AztxZhVj

Or is he daydreaming?

@vmsalama @Green_Footballs Inner thoughts ~ "Hmmmm President Mike Pence and First Lady Mother Pence."
AngryMongo 🇺🇸 🎮🎨🎭⚖️ @AngryMongo

@vmsalama @Green_Footballs Inner thoughts ~ "Hmmmm President Mike Pence and First Lady Mother Pence."

Or praying?

Pence is literally praying to God the president will get bored and want lunch soon https://t.co/D0MvmfHG6D
Radical Centrist @NotAWarReporter

Pence is literally praying to God the president will get bored and want lunch soon https://t.co/D0MvmfHG6D

"Pence is doing what he does best, closing his eyes."

Big arguments in the WH this am. Pence is doing what he does best, closing his eyes.
E Bray @ESBray

Big arguments in the WH this am. Pence is doing what he does best, closing his eyes.

*counts on fingers.*

Pence (doing mental math): "How many days until this term is over?" https://t.co/uaIiFDwkiL
Tom Ross @Tommy_Slick

Pence (doing mental math): "How many days until this term is over?" https://t.co/uaIiFDwkiL

The bust of Martin Luther King Jr. is throwing shade.

Has there ever been a more unflattering juxtaposition than Pence staring at his hands while the bust of MLK silently looks on?
Zev Karlin-Neumann @zkarlinn

Has there ever been a more unflattering juxtaposition than Pence staring at his hands while the bust of MLK silently looks on?

Others saw some parallels.

Pence's face this entire exchange is a throw-back to the old Eli Manning Face
Marcus Gilmer @marcusgilmer

Pence's face this entire exchange is a throw-back to the old Eli Manning Face

And some could relate.

This image is amazing. Pence's face looks like mine when my children are fighting. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/2dHEZSAA1W
Dan Rose @danielmrose

This image is amazing. Pence's face looks like mine when my children are fighting. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/2dHEZSAA1W

"Mike Pence’s body language is like when you went over to your friend’s house and their parents started fighting."

Mike Pence’s body language is like when you went over to your friend’s house and their parents started fighting https://t.co/LESxH7eeP9
Josh Francis @j_francypants

Mike Pence’s body language is like when you went over to your friend’s house and their parents started fighting https://t.co/LESxH7eeP9

TL;DR: America.

We are all Mike Pence. https://t.co/F5FcZbm0Rl
Brittany Hughes @RealBrittHughes

We are all Mike Pence. https://t.co/F5FcZbm0Rl

