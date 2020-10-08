A Fly Landed On Mike Pence's Head During A Critical Moment Of The VP Debate
Yeah, it was weird.
Here's something weird that happened during the vice presidential debate. While the candidates were discussing a serious topic, the death of Breonna Taylor and their stances on criminal justice reform, this happened.
A fly landed on Mike Pence's head. He didn't seem to notice — or ignored it — continuing to answer the question. But people at home sure did.
Yeah, it was weird!
People got distracted and missed the answers because they couldn't focus on anything but the fly.
It was p funny, and soon people began to make a ton of jokes online.
Lots of projections were put on the fly.
It just wouldn't leave, further distracting everyone from the substance of the debate.
Then it flew away.
The fly is gone, but its legacy remains: in the form of lame politician jokes. The Biden campaign was ~~~Buzzing~~~ about it.
As were Democrats in general.
They even registered the URL: flywillvote.com.
Even Republicans got involved in the wisecracks.
TL;DR: They spent an hour debating the critical issues and future of our country and everyone's talking about a fly.
