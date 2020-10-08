A Fly Landed On Mike Pence's Head During A Critical Moment Of The VP Debate

Here's something weird that happened during the vice presidential debate. While the candidates were discussing a serious topic, the death of Breonna Taylor and their stances on criminal justice reform, this happened.

NOT THE FLY ON HIS HEAD

A fly landed on Mike Pence's head. He didn't seem to notice — or ignored it — continuing to answer the question. But people at home sure did.

I was about to break my damn tv thinking I had a fly in my house! That thing was holding on for dear life to Pence head lol

Yeah, it was weird!

WHAT IS ON MIKE PENCE’S HEAD? #VPDebate

People got distracted and missed the answers because they couldn't focus on anything but the fly.

I’m sorry but that fly distracted tf outta me 😭😭😭😭😭 I ain’t hear nun they said

It was p funny, and soon people began to make a ton of jokes online.

“I just couldn’t stand by and listen to his lies any longer.”

that fly said:

PRETTY FLY FOR A WHITE GUY

the fly when it landed on pences head

Lots of projections were put on the fly.



That fly!! She’s a star ⭐️

The fly on Pence’s head knowing it’s about to be the only thing Twitter talks about

the fly reading all these tweets:

the fly entering the debate hall

It just wouldn't leave, further distracting everyone from the substance of the debate.



pence has had a fly on his head for like 5 minutes are you kidding right now hahHahahahhaha #Debates2020

This fly was admirably resilient. Parked there for like 10 minutes. An inspiration to us all.

Then it flew away.

I cannot stop watching the fly launching off Pence’s head

The fly is gone, but its legacy remains: in the form of lame politician jokes. The Biden campaign was ~~~Buzzing~~~ about it.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t

As were Democrats in general.

Obama Kills Fly During Interview https://t.co/pxns0z6ohj

They even registered the URL: flywillvote.com.



https://t.co/qNIYVjqmAU Look it up. Super important. #VPDebate

Even Republicans got involved in the wisecracks.

The deep state planted a bug on @VP. The illegal spying is really out of control.

TL;DR: They spent an hour debating the critical issues and future of our country and everyone's talking about a fly.

Can't wait until Mike Pence gets off stage and realizes all anyone is going to talk about is the fly that landed on his head and sat there for 5 solid minutes while the world cheered it on