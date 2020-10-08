 Skip To Content
A Fly Landed On Mike Pence's Head During A Critical Moment Of The VP Debate

Yeah, it was weird.

By Stephanie McNeal

Picture of Stephanie McNeal Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 7, 2020, at 11:19 p.m. ET

Here's something weird that happened during the vice presidential debate. While the candidates were discussing a serious topic, the death of Breonna Taylor and their stances on criminal justice reform, this happened.

NOT THE FLY ON HIS HEAD
jess🧃 @SUPERBLOOMCTH_

NOT THE FLY ON HIS HEAD

NOT THE FLY ON HIS HEAD

A fly landed on Mike Pence's head. He didn't seem to notice — or ignored it — continuing to answer the question. But people at home sure did.

I was about to break my damn tv thinking I had a fly in my house! That thing was holding on for dear life to Pence head lol
Crocky @eric_crocker

I was about to break my damn tv thinking I had a fly in my house! That thing was holding on for dear life to Pence head lol

Reply Retweet Favorite

Yeah, it was weird!

WHAT IS ON MIKE PENCE’S HEAD? #VPDebate
Zach Sang @zachsang

WHAT IS ON MIKE PENCE’S HEAD? #VPDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite

People got distracted and missed the answers because they couldn't focus on anything but the fly.

I’m sorry but that fly distracted tf outta me 😭😭😭😭😭 I ain’t hear nun they said
HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty @itskeyon

I’m sorry but that fly distracted tf outta me 😭😭😭😭😭 I ain’t hear nun they said

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was p funny, and soon people began to make a ton of jokes online.

“I just couldn’t stand by and listen to his lies any longer.”
Kyle Woods @_kywo

“I just couldn’t stand by and listen to his lies any longer.”

Reply Retweet Favorite
that fly said:
𝙌𝙪𝙖𝙣ˣ➐ @UngodlyQuan

that fly said:

that fly said:
PRETTY FLY FOR A WHITE GUY
joe @JoePerticone

PRETTY FLY FOR A WHITE GUY

PRETTY FLY FOR A WHITE GUY
the fly when it landed on pences head
y. @loverants_

the fly when it landed on pences head

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lots of projections were put on the fly.

That fly!! She’s a star ⭐️
SALES @WEARENOTSALES

That fly!! She’s a star ⭐️

That fly!! She's a star ⭐️
The fly on Pence’s head knowing it’s about to be the only thing Twitter talks about
Trevor Norris @trevor_norris0

The fly on Pence’s head knowing it’s about to be the only thing Twitter talks about

Reply Retweet Favorite
the fly reading all these tweets:
martyisinlovewithafictionalhimbo @bolinacademy

the fly reading all these tweets:

the fly reading all these tweets:
the fly entering the debate hall
boring bb22 hours @ambriehlx

the fly entering the debate hall

the fly entering the debate hall

It just wouldn't leave, further distracting everyone from the substance of the debate.

pence has had a fly on his head for like 5 minutes are you kidding right now hahHahahahhaha #Debates2020
Mason Levi @iAmMasonLevi

pence has had a fly on his head for like 5 minutes are you kidding right now hahHahahahhaha #Debates2020

Reply Retweet Favorite
This fly was admirably resilient. Parked there for like 10 minutes. An inspiration to us all.
Julia Salazar @JuliaCarmel__

This fly was admirably resilient. Parked there for like 10 minutes. An inspiration to us all.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Then it flew away.

I cannot stop watching the fly launching off Pence’s head
B. W. Carlin @BaileyCarlin

I cannot stop watching the fly launching off Pence’s head

Reply Retweet Favorite

The fly is gone, but its legacy remains: in the form of lame politician jokes. The Biden campaign was ~~~Buzzing~~~ about it.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t
Joe Biden @JoeBiden

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t

Reply Retweet Favorite

As were Democrats in general.

Obama Kills Fly During Interview https://t.co/pxns0z6ohj
David Plouffe @davidplouffe

Obama Kills Fly During Interview https://t.co/pxns0z6ohj

Reply Retweet Favorite

They even registered the URL: flywillvote.com.

https://t.co/qNIYVjqmAU Look it up. Super important. #VPDebate
Nancy Pelosi @TeamPelosi

https://t.co/qNIYVjqmAU Look it up. Super important. #VPDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even Republicans got involved in the wisecracks.

The deep state planted a bug on @VP. The illegal spying is really out of control.
Senator Rand Paul @RandPaul

The deep state planted a bug on @VP. The illegal spying is really out of control.

Reply Retweet Favorite

TL;DR: They spent an hour debating the critical issues and future of our country and everyone's talking about a fly.

Can't wait until Mike Pence gets off stage and realizes all anyone is going to talk about is the fly that landed on his head and sat there for 5 solid minutes while the world cheered it on
nikki BOOskey 👻 @thenikkibus

Can't wait until Mike Pence gets off stage and realizes all anyone is going to talk about is the fly that landed on his head and sat there for 5 solid minutes while the world cheered it on

Reply Retweet Favorite


