A Group Of Ohio Boys Allegedly Fed Their Teachers Urine And Semen

A group of middle school boys have been charged in juvenile court after allegedly tricking their teachers into eating a crepe covered in semen, and barbecue sauce mixed with urine.



The seven boys were all 14 at the time of the incidents at Olentangy Hyatts Middle School in Powell, Ohio. One has since turned 15.

The alleged assault on the teachers, who were not named, occurred May 16. Charges were filed Tuesday after an investigation by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, which included sending the food for testing to ensure it was actually contaminated.

An attorney for four of the accused told BuzzFeed News he believes his clients, who he urged to people to remember are eighth grade boys, were influenced by the internet.

"I believe this is a form of 'YouTube Flu' where kids are influenced by dumb pranks they see YouTube 'celebrities' do – it is a game of getting views, clicks and likes," Brad Koffel said.



According to a complaint by Detective Jaison Kridler from the Sheriff's Office, four of the boys hatched the semen plot days before carrying it out. One of the boys brought his semen to school in a plastic bag, Kridler claimed, after making the plan with his classmates.

During a classroom activity where the students were making crepes, the boy put his semen in a crepe with the intention of giving it to his teacher, Kridler said. The boy then allegedly gave the crepe to the teacher, who ate it. According to the complaint, another of the boys also brought his semen to school in a bag but didn't end up using it.

A third boy blocked the teacher's view as the other two were dripping the semen on the crepe, according to authorities. He is also accused of destroying evidence by deleting text messages and videos. A fourth boy is accused of "aiding and abetting" the plot, and according to authorities, he confirmed in a text message that he was involved.

The other boys are accused of feeding four different teachers barbecue sauce laced with urine. According to the complaint, one of the boys planned the scheme in advance with three classmates and asked one of them to bring in urine for the plot. The boys then allegedly mixed the urine into barbecue sauce and served it to the four teachers with chicken.

Three of the boys have been charged with assault on a teacher, while the other four have been charged with complicity to assault a teacher. All are class 5 felonies. One was also charged with tampering with evidence for deleting the photos and videos, a class 3 felony. They will be arraigned later this month.

A spokesperson for the school didn't immediately return a request for comment. Koffel said his clients will face consequences for their actions, but they will be age appropriate.

"They are not adults and they are not going to be punished like adults," he said.

