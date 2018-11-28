BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Melania Trump Has Responded To All The Jokes About Her “Blood Tree” Christmas Decorations

Melania Trump Has Responded To All The Jokes About Her “Blood Tree” Christmas Decorations

“I think they look fantastic. ... In real life, they look even more beautiful.”

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 28, 2018, at 12:37 p.m. ET

Melania Trump has responded to all the clowning on her Christmas ~blood trees~ this week, saying she doesn’t care what the haters say.

Twitter: @flotus

ICYMI, the first lady has been the subject of a lot of jokes on the internet after she revealed the White House’s holiday decorations.

Twitter: @flotus

Mainly because people thought the bloodred Christmas trees chosen were scary looking AF.

Kids are really responding to Melania's "blood trees"
markchildress @markchildress

Kids are really responding to Melania's "blood trees"

Reply Retweet Favorite

There were lots of Handmaid’s Tale references.

Never one to be wasteful, Melania took the robes of fallen handmaids and turned them into Christmas trees. Praise be! https://t.co/5ELUwV32Kr
Justin Kirkland @justinkirkland4

Never one to be wasteful, Melania took the robes of fallen handmaids and turned them into Christmas trees. Praise be! https://t.co/5ELUwV32Kr

Reply Retweet Favorite

It really became A Thing.

The image of Melania walking alone through the bloody handmaid trees seriously made my morning
Laura Bassett @LEBassett

The image of Melania walking alone through the bloody handmaid trees seriously made my morning

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, on Wednesday FLOTUS shrugged off those who aren’t into her decor choices.

AIDE: There’s this perception you don’t care about children, so we need to— MELANIA: Get me the blood-red nightmare Christmas trees with NO ORNAMENTS OR PRESENTS https://t.co/2F3jv8oyAO
Jason O. Gilbert @gilbertjasono

AIDE: There’s this perception you don’t care about children, so we need to— MELANIA: Get me the blood-red nightmare Christmas trees with NO ORNAMENTS OR PRESENTS https://t.co/2F3jv8oyAO

Reply Retweet Favorite

“We are in 21st century and everybody has a different taste,” Trump told reporters. “I think they look fantastic. ... In real life, they look even more beautiful.”

There you have it!

TOUR GUIDE: Has anyone seen the children? There was supposed to be an entire 3rd grade class in here. MELANIA: What childrens? BLOOD TREE: [Belches] https://t.co/tD2zmBl3U5
Mark Lisanti @marklisanti

TOUR GUIDE: Has anyone seen the children? There was supposed to be an entire 3rd grade class in here. MELANIA: What childrens? BLOOD TREE: [Belches] https://t.co/tD2zmBl3U5

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT