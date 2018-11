Melania Trump Has Responded To All The Jokes About Her “Blood Tree” Christmas Decorations

Melania Trump has responded to all the clowning on her Christmas ~blood trees~ this week, saying she doesn’t care what the haters say.

ICYMI, the first lady has been the subject of a lot of jokes on the internet after she revealed the White House’s holiday decorations

Mainly because people thought the bloodred Christmas trees chosen were scary looking AF.

Never one to be wasteful, Melania took the robes of fallen handmaids and turned them into Christmas trees. Praise be! https://t.co/5ELUwV32Kr

The image of Melania walking alone through the bloody handmaid trees seriously made my morning

AIDE: There’s this perception you don’t care about children, so we need to— MELANIA: Get me the blood-red nightmare Christmas trees with NO ORNAMENTS OR PRESENTS https://t.co/2F3jv8oyAO

However, on Wednesday FLOTUS shrugged off those who aren’t into her decor choices.

“We are in 21st century and everybody has a different taste,” Trump told reporters. “I think they look fantastic. ... In real life, they look even more beautiful.”