Megyn Kelly Will Not Be On Her Show For The Rest Of The Week After Her Blackface Comments

Megyn Kelly will not be live on her NBC show for the rest of the week, after she defended blackface on air on Tuesday and amid reported fighting at NBC News over her future.

A spokesperson for NBC News told BuzzFeed News that "given the circumstances" the 9:00 am show will air reruns Thursday and Friday.

Kelly ignited a wave of controversy after she said on her show she didn't see what was wrong with dressing up in blackface for Halloween.

She asked her all-white panel "what was racist" about doing so.

“Because you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween," she said. “Back when I was a kid that was ok, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character."

Kelly later defended Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps for dressing up as Diana Ross, a costume the reality star has since apologized for.

"I don’t know how that got racist on Halloween,” Kelly said.