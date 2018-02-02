BuzzFeed News

Meghan Markle Had A Pretty Awkward Moment During Her Latest Royal Appearance But Handled It Adorably

Learning how to be a princess is not as easy as it looks!

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on February 2, 2018, at 10:28 a.m. ET

It's not always easy learning how to be a princess. Meghan Markle had a bit of an awkward moment on Thursday while presenting at an awards ceremony, but she played it off like a champ.

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

Markle and fiancé Prince Harry were in London presenting at the Endeavour Fund Awards. The Endeavour Fund is a charity that "seeks to help wounded, injured, and sick ex-service personnel achieve their ambitions in the fields of sport and adventurous challenge," according to Buckingham Palace.

Twitter: @RoyalFamily

(Side note: The future princess showed up rocking a SUIT, and OMG she looked fierce.)

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

However, when she went to present the award, there was a bit of a snafu. Her copresenter realized his notes were mixed up, and the two fumbled a bit in silence.

Meghan Markle sees the funny side in an awards ceremony mix-up. Things didn't go to script at an event to honour i… https://t.co/am4gVCD3zh
BBC News (UK) @BBCNews

Meghan Markle sees the funny side in an awards ceremony mix-up. Things didn't go to script at an event to honour i… https://t.co/am4gVCD3zh

Rather than letting him flounder, Markle stepped in and tried to help, giggling the whole time.

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

Whoops!

BBC

She played it off like a champ, though! The two eventually got the ceremony back on track.

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

People loved how the future princess handled the goof.

@CMontclaire45 @Royal_Realness @RE_DailyMail @EndeavourFund I loved how kind she was in trying to help him instead… https://t.co/wD3kNiGtt3
Windsor @Nouveau_Camelot

@CMontclaire45 @Royal_Realness @RE_DailyMail @EndeavourFund I loved how kind she was in trying to help him instead… https://t.co/wD3kNiGtt3

They called her a "sweetheart."

@BBCNews Aww what a sweetheart! Such poise and grace, she handled it with a smile! How you handle the mistake is wh… https://t.co/ToDLyYUlc3
艾丽卡♤ @erickaa_

@BBCNews Aww what a sweetheart! Such poise and grace, she handled it with a smile! How you handle the mistake is wh… https://t.co/ToDLyYUlc3

"Meghan is adorable!!! Professional and makes the situation fun and not awkward... what an amazing lady!!!"

@BBCNews Meghan is adorable!!! Professional and makes the situation fun and not awkward... what an amazing lady!!!… https://t.co/GewRlQ3sUO
EmmaJK #fbpe 💖🇬🇧🇪🇺💖 @MrsEmmaJK

@BBCNews Meghan is adorable!!! Professional and makes the situation fun and not awkward... what an amazing lady!!!… https://t.co/GewRlQ3sUO

Royals: They are just like us!

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images
