 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

30 Of The Most Hilarious Tweets Reacting To Meghan And Harry's Oprah Interview

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

30 Of The Most Hilarious Tweets Reacting To Meghan And Harry's Oprah Interview

"Abolish the monarchy and get Davina to try and sell Buckingham Palace on Selling Sunset."

By Stephanie McNeal

Picture of Stephanie McNeal Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 8, 2021, at 11:14 a.m. ET

Handout / Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese v

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle burned the world/internet down on Sunday night when they spilled the tea to Oprah Winfrey about their departure from the royal family.

The memes and jokes to come out of the interview on Twitter were frankly legendary. Here are 30 of the best.

1.

Liveshot out of Buckingham Palace of the Royals watching #OprahMeghanHarry right now.
Michelle Collins @michcoll

Liveshot out of Buckingham Palace of the Royals watching #OprahMeghanHarry right now.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @michcoll

2.

ONCE AGAIN AMERICA WILL DEFEAT THE BRITISH MONARCHY BY SPILLING TEA
Gabrielle Cornish @gcornish91

ONCE AGAIN AMERICA WILL DEFEAT THE BRITISH MONARCHY BY SPILLING TEA

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @gcornish91

3.

Who made this?😭😭
Shaq @ShoRizzy

Who made this?😭😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ShoRizzy

4.

Watching black Twitter attack British twitter 😭😭
yanna. @ivysznn

Watching black Twitter attack British twitter 😭😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ivysznn

5.

Me and the boys after the Meghan/Harry interview
Michael Stahlke @MichaelStahlke

Me and the boys after the Meghan/Harry interview

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @MichaelStahlke

6.

i hope meghan and harry name their daughter diana so i can watch the monarchy collapse in real time #OprahMeghanHarry
morgan @swiftsmadchen

i hope meghan and harry name their daughter diana so i can watch the monarchy collapse in real time #OprahMeghanHarry

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @swiftsmadchen

7.

Damn, Harry need a stimmy too?
Tasha J. @theglossier

Damn, Harry need a stimmy too?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @theglossier

8.

Me, every 2 minutes of this interview
Chris Murphy @christress

Me, every 2 minutes of this interview

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @christress

9.

Queen Elizabeth’s story tomorrow:
Crawford M Horton @broiledcrawfish

Queen Elizabeth’s story tomorrow:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @broiledcrawfish

10.

Don’t get any ideas @MrRPMurphy
dripped out muppet @sweatpantspapi

Don’t get any ideas @MrRPMurphy

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @sweatpantspapi

11.

The ghost of princess Diana telling Queen Elizabeth to turn up the volume on Oprah
Impossible DeadDilf 💕 @deaddilf69

The ghost of princess Diana telling Queen Elizabeth to turn up the volume on Oprah

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @deaddilf69

12.

The Queen after watching that interview #OprahMeghanHarry
Chicks in the Office @ChicksInTheOff

The Queen after watching that interview #OprahMeghanHarry

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ChicksInTheOff

13.

remember when Britney and Prince William were exchanging emails but she ended up rejecting him..... a visionary
🧚 @beysupdates

remember when Britney and Prince William were exchanging emails but she ended up rejecting him..... a visionary

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @beysupdates

14.

When Meghan shouted out Humphrey Yogart #818forever bb those Valley roots run deep
Gina @babyg_818

When Meghan shouted out Humphrey Yogart #818forever bb those Valley roots run deep

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @babyg_818

15.

Abolish the monarchy and get Davina to try and sell Buckingham Palace on Selling Sunset
jack rem x @jackremmington

Abolish the monarchy and get Davina to try and sell Buckingham Palace on Selling Sunset

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @jackremmington

16.

Meghan: I can’t say names Harry: my dad ain’t answering the phone! #HarryandMeghanonOprah
👑 @viratian18183

Meghan: I can’t say names Harry: my dad ain’t answering the phone! #HarryandMeghanonOprah

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @viratian18183

17.

In Honor of Meghan &amp; Harry's interview today. I wanted to make a video that reflected the global support they have and just how powerful we are when we stand together. #OprahMeghanHarry #TeamMeghan #HarryandMeghanonOprah
tarmactorque | Athena @tarmactorque

In Honor of Meghan &amp; Harry's interview today. I wanted to make a video that reflected the global support they have and just how powerful we are when we stand together. #OprahMeghanHarry #TeamMeghan #HarryandMeghanonOprah

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @tarmactorque

18.

Me and my squad volunteering to provide security for Meghan and Harry #HarryandMeghanonOprah
alberto @_albaeto

Me and my squad volunteering to provide security for Meghan and Harry #HarryandMeghanonOprah

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @_albaeto

19.

That’s why the queen is going to outlive prince charles and he is never going to become king and that’s on...Diana 💅🏾 #HarryandMeghanonOprah
||SMKS|| 📸 @Sincerely_Shas

That’s why the queen is going to outlive prince charles and he is never going to become king and that’s on...Diana 💅🏾 #HarryandMeghanonOprah

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Sincerely_Shas

20.

Here for the Camilla and Prince Charles slander.
Jish @yazqwen

Here for the Camilla and Prince Charles slander.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @yazqwen

21.

what y’all wearing to storm Buckingham Palace I’m going with an homage to Diana
Christina Grace @C_GraceT

what y’all wearing to storm Buckingham Palace I’m going with an homage to Diana

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @C_GraceT

22.

When Prince Harry said “time heals all wounds”
Sophie Ross @SophRossss

When Prince Harry said “time heals all wounds”

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @SophRossss

23.

queen elizabeth on red table talk by wednesday
Desus Nice @desusnice

queen elizabeth on red table talk by wednesday

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @desusnice

24.

not prince harry staying at madea’s house for 3 months what kind of simulation glitch
hans 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @voteforhani

not prince harry staying at madea’s house for 3 months what kind of simulation glitch

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @voteforhani

25.

damn the british monarchy really in its flop era
taylor garron @taylorgarron

damn the british monarchy really in its flop era

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @taylorgarron

26.

Fiona Applebum says Block Shaun King 🍎 @WrittenByHanna

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @WrittenByHanna

27.

Irish people when they see that #AbolishTheMonarchy is trending in the UK
Harry Kerr @TSHarryK

Irish people when they see that #AbolishTheMonarchy is trending in the UK

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @TSHarryK

28.

@DanaSchwartzzz
Tori Hoover @torihoover

@DanaSchwartzzz

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @torihoover

29.

White folks are lucky that many of us aren’t working in offices right now, because tensions are high...here’s a warning don’t bring this interview up on Zoom meetings on Monday unless you’re on Meghan’s side!
bevysmith @bevysmith

White folks are lucky that many of us aren’t working in offices right now, because tensions are high...here’s a warning don’t bring this interview up on Zoom meetings on Monday unless you’re on Meghan’s side!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @bevysmith

30.

meg reminds me of crishelle
doreen st. félix @dstfelix

meg reminds me of crishelle

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @dstfelix

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT