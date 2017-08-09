BuzzFeed News

This College Student Has The Most Extra Dorm Room And It Is Seriously Amazing

"Damn my dorm room look like a jail cell."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on August 9, 2017, at 3:09 p.m. ET

Tamia Barnes is a 19-year-old sophomore at Alabama A&M University. This year, she is working as a resident assistant for the first time.

Tamia Barnes

Since she is an RA, she gets her own room. So, Tamia decided to do it big, and she DELIVERED.

Tamia told BuzzFeed News she wanted to feel more familiar, so decided to transform her room to look more like the one she has at home.

"I guess you can say I can be a little bit extra, too," she said.
Tamia Barnes

Tamia told BuzzFeed News she wanted to feel more familiar, so decided to transform her room to look more like the one she has at home.

"I guess you can say I can be a little bit extra, too," she said.

Tamia decorated with mostly things she already had, including a speaker that gives her room a ~purple glow~.

Tamia Barnes

She also made her own DIY vanity.

"I got some LED lights from Dollar Tree and bought a mirror from Walmart and just glued the lights around the frame," she said.
Tamia Barnes

"I got some LED lights from Dollar Tree and bought a mirror from Walmart and just glued the lights around the frame," she said.

She also has her own bathroom (?!), and decorated it, too.

Tamia Barnes

Tamia was proud of her handiwork, so she decided to share it on Twitter. People couldn't believe how BIG and nice of a dorm room she had.

TAM @tamianaomi

In love with my dorm room #aamu

Many people gave her tons of props.

V I C T O R I A ✨ @Dxpegawdesss

@tamianaomi So freaking lucky 😭😍😍😍😍but it's so pretty girl 💓

"The swaggiest I've EVER seen!" said one admirer.

👑🅱️ @BevTyme

@tamianaomi The swaggiest (not even a word🤷🏽‍♀️) I've EVER seen! Love it

"Room goals for sure!!"

ShyBoy_Savage @ShyBoy_Savage

@tamianaomi Your dorm room is everything girl!! Room goals for sure!! ♡♡♡

Some people wanted tips to make their rooms look like that.

Ash Kringle @blades_ashlyn

@tamianaomi Girl can you give me some design tips got this room looking like the Hilton

But most college students were like, um, how is that possibly a dorm room?

(AR-EE-UH) @ryhiarstevenson

@tamianaomi Ummm so this isn't a room in a mansion? I'm confused🤔 @itshondaa our dorm rooms aren't even close...

This...is not fair.

💋6/16 @_tydolla

@tamianaomi must be niceeeeee to have a dorm so spacious

Everyone else's dorm room is not as nice...or like not nice at all.

nat @natlynne_

@Jill_Catherine @tamianaomi meanwhile we living in a dungeon

Is this a luxury dorm?

Solomon Andrew @SolomonCanSamba

@tamianaomi @Alicia__Collins THIS IS WHAT I WAS LOOKING FOR LIKE WHAT KIND OF PRINCESS DIARIES LIFE OF LUXURY DORM… https://t.co/umqrFJfpS1

This was not my experience.

val @valerielouised

@tamianaomi @kalesalad @bbypp_ they get this and we lived in a shoebox with windows

"Damn my dorm room look like a jail cell."

DJ @ALLSTATE_tx

@tamianaomi Damn my dorm room look like a jail cell

Mine was totally the size of her bed (a queen, BTW).

Alyssa Garza @shheenie

@tamianaomi @alyoliv1 lmaooo ours were the size of her bed 😂

Basically, everyone now wants to transfer.

Mrs. Mvp @LilMissYonce

@tamianaomi Girl you lucky their dorms look bomb

Keep slaying, Tamia!

TAM @tamianaomi

