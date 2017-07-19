BuzzFeed News

This Grandma Bought The Same Dress As Her 19-Year-Old Granddaughter For A Wedding And It's Adorable

This Grandma Bought The Same Dress As Her 19-Year-Old Granddaughter For A Wedding And It's Adorable

Twins!

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on July 19, 2017, at 1:25 p.m. ET

This is Jenn Miller, a 19-year-old student from Pennsylvania, and her grandma, Susan. The two of them get along great because they are a lot alike, Jenn told BuzzFeed News.

"We try to spend the most time together because we are super close," Jenn said.

Jenn and Susan are planning to attend a family wedding in September, so Jenn recently went on the website Boohoo and bought a dress to wear.

Her grandma really loved her outfit choice. In fact, she loved it so much that Susan asked Jenn if she could try it on. She did, and totally rocked the ~lewk~. So, Susan asked her granddaughter if she minded if she bought the exact same dress to wear to the wedding with her.

Susan told BuzzFeed News she thought the dress was just gorgeous.

"I just love the embroidery on the sleeves," she said.

Susan said she wasn't sure if her granddaughter would want to match her at the wedding.

She explained that back in her day, wearing the same dress as another person at an event was a "big taboo."

"I didn't want to wear it if it was going to embarrass her," she said.
Susan told BuzzFeed News she thought the dress was just gorgeous.

"I just love the embroidery on the sleeves," she said.

Susan said she wasn't sure if her granddaughter would want to match her at the wedding.

She explained that back in her day, wearing the same dress as another person at an event was a "big taboo."

"I didn't want to wear it if it was going to embarrass her," she said.

However, Jenn was all for it. She thought it would be awesome if they matched. In fact, she was so excited about it she shared the story on Twitter.

Jenn Miller @Jenn123097

My gram decided to buy the same dress so we can match at my cousins wedding.. sad part is she prob wears it better!!

People totally loved it.

Danielle @daniellelisle_

And loved how great they both looked.

Melisa 🎂 @startmyheart

@Jenn123097 @kalesalad You both look fabulous 💁

"You both look gorgeous. From one generation to the next."

A @ardrp

@Jenn123097 @kalesalad You both look gorgeous ❤️ From one generation to the next.

Susan has already ordered the dress in her own size, and said she is very excited for the wedding and to match with her granddaughter.

"I think it's nice. When I grew up, it wasn't something that you did," she said.

Jenn said she can't wait to take pictures with her grandma.

"I think it's pretty funny," she said. "I'm excited to see how the rest of the family reacts to it."

Have fun, you two!

