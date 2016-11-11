A Ton Of People Are Now Listed As Dead On Facebook

On Friday afternoon, a lot of people went to Facebook and realized something...um...troubling?

Others wondered if Facebook was exacting revenge for some bad press they've been getting.

facebook: "we're not a media company." also facebook: "fake news isn't a problem on facebook." also facebook: "you're all dead."

Facebook is telling all my friends we're dead, which is appropriate because I had a feeling we were all in hell any… https://t.co/qAHZG6J4sD

Other said that this sounds about right.

A Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the "massacre" was due to a bug that has since been fixed.

“For a brief period today, a message meant for memorialized profiles was mistakenly posted to other accounts," the spokesperson said. "This was a terrible error that we have now fixed. We are very sorry that this happened and we worked as quickly as possible to fix it.”