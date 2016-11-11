BuzzFeed News

A Ton Of People Are Now Listed As Dead On Facebook

A Ton Of People Are Now Listed As Dead On Facebook

It's that kind of week.

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on November 11, 2016, at 4:00 p.m. ET

On Friday afternoon, a lot of people went to Facebook and realized something...um...troubling?

Nicole Nguyen

It's a little weird?

Julia Reinstein

My co-workers are dead...

Sara Yasin

...and even our fearless leader is dead????

Facebook
Some were amused.

Lol, Facebook says I'm dead.
Lol, Facebook says I'm dead.

Others wondered if Facebook was exacting revenge for some bad press they've been getting.

Everyone: Facebook caused Trump Facebook: You're all dead
Everyone: Facebook caused Trump Facebook: You're all dead

Damn, FB, that's cold.

facebook: "we're not a media company." also facebook: "fake news isn't a problem on facebook." also facebook: "you're all dead."
facebook: "we're not a media company." also facebook: "fake news isn't a problem on facebook." also facebook: "you're all dead."

Other said that this sounds about right.

Facebook is telling all my friends we're dead, which is appropriate because I had a feeling we were all in hell any… https://t.co/qAHZG6J4sD
Facebook is telling all my friends we're dead, which is appropriate because I had a feeling we were all in hell any… https://t.co/qAHZG6J4sD

Some aren't dead on Facebook (like me).

i feel left out because im not dead on facebook
i feel left out because im not dead on facebook

But they now have Facebook-death FOMO.

tfw Facebook is declaring everyone dead and you’re feeling left out
tfw Facebook is declaring everyone dead and you’re feeling left out

A Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the "massacre" was due to a bug that has since been fixed.

“For a brief period today, a message meant for memorialized profiles was mistakenly posted to other accounts," the spokesperson said. "This was a terrible error that we have now fixed. We are very sorry that this happened and we worked as quickly as possible to fix it.”

  1. So, are you dead on Facebook?

So, are you dead on Facebook?
