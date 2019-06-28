 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Marianne Williamson's Performance At The Democratic Debate Has People Either Stanning Or Feeling Very Confused

Trending

Marianne Williamson's Performance At The Democratic Debate Has People Either Stanning Or Feeling Very Confused

"We stan the wine matriarch."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 27, 2019, at 10:28 p.m. ET

Marianne Williamson is a self-help speaker and bestselling author who has decided to run for the Democratic nomination for president this year.

Also, Gwyneth Paltrow has called her a “spiritual legend.”

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Williamson was selected to appear in the second Democratic debate on Thursday. At first, a lot of people watching at home were not really sure who she was.

I am super plugged into politics and I literally don’t know who Marianne Williamson is??? Also why does she sound like an old timey actress???
Calvin @calvinstowell

I am super plugged into politics and I literally don’t know who Marianne Williamson is??? Also why does she sound like an old timey actress???

Reply Retweet Favorite

It took about 30 minutes for Williamson to even get a chance to say something during the debate.

We're almost 30 minutes through the debate and has Marianne Williamson spoken once yet?
Allan Smith @akarl_smith

We're almost 30 minutes through the debate and has Marianne Williamson spoken once yet?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Everyone was CLAMORING for her opinion.

Marianne Williamson is charging up her aura. When the moderators finally let her speak what she says will be very powerful. Excited to see the Spanish sentence she will say.
Sen. Mike Gravel @MikeGravel

Marianne Williamson is charging up her aura. When the moderators finally let her speak what she says will be very powerful. Excited to see the Spanish sentence she will say.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But when she did...it was interesting.

Marianne Williamson dismissed the health care policy debate as "superficial fixes" and said Trump won without a plan just by repeating "Make America great again" so Democrats need to "go deeper." What?
Paul McLeod @pdmcleod

Marianne Williamson dismissed the health care policy debate as "superficial fixes" and said Trump won without a plan just by repeating "Make America great again" so Democrats need to "go deeper." What?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's what she said about healthcare policy:

"It's really nice that we got all these plans, but if you think we're going to beat Donald Trump just by having all these plans, you got another thing coming."

People were confused.

did marianne williamson rly just make the argument that policy and plans are “superficial?”
t @teddylake

did marianne williamson rly just make the argument that policy and plans are “superficial?”

Reply Retweet Favorite
Did Marianne Williamson just call universal healthcare a "superficial fix"?
Vicki @v1ckster25

Did Marianne Williamson just call universal healthcare a "superficial fix"?

Reply Retweet Favorite

She is original!

Marianne Williamson is the only candidate bold enough to propose a witchcraft based health care system.
Guy Branum @guybranum

Marianne Williamson is the only candidate bold enough to propose a witchcraft based health care system.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Her interesting commentary, unique presence, and more had some people STANNING.

soft glamour? valley of the dolls like voice? ranting about vague chemicals? Do I stan Marianne Williamson for President?
Gabby Noone @twelveoclocke

soft glamour? valley of the dolls like voice? ranting about vague chemicals? Do I stan Marianne Williamson for President?

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is a Marianne Williamson stan account
Nick Westrate @westratenick

This is a Marianne Williamson stan account

Reply Retweet Favorite
Holy shit Marianne Williamson actually mentioned US policy in Latin America? We stan the wine matriarch
Brandon @sedentarywife

Holy shit Marianne Williamson actually mentioned US policy in Latin America? We stan the wine matriarch

Reply Retweet Favorite

They craved more.

Oh man, WTF I love this. I need more Marianne Williamson in my life!!! TALK ABOUT THE CHEMTRAILS!!! WOOOO BOOOOOYYYYY!!! #DemDebate #CLOWNSHOW
Meech @michi83

Oh man, WTF I love this. I need more Marianne Williamson in my life!!! TALK ABOUT THE CHEMTRAILS!!! WOOOO BOOOOOYYYYY!!! #DemDebate #CLOWNSHOW

Reply Retweet Favorite

Her energy was undeniable.

Marianne Williamson using the power of orbs to get ahold of the speaking time and then passing it to Harris to dunk on Biden
new age retro hippie @BenJammin73

Marianne Williamson using the power of orbs to get ahold of the speaking time and then passing it to Harris to dunk on Biden

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although, some people were confused by Williamson and everything about her.

me at Marianne Williamson #DemDebates
esquvidu @puppydogexpress

me at Marianne Williamson #DemDebates

Reply Retweet Favorite

Her ideas seemed...off.

Marianne Williamson tonight
Steve Morris @stevemorris__

Marianne Williamson tonight

Reply Retweet Favorite
Marianne Williamson knows what the real problem with our healthcare system is:
Justin Sanders @cjustinsanders

Marianne Williamson knows what the real problem with our healthcare system is:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Marianne Williamson IRL
Michael Shapiro @mis2127

Marianne Williamson IRL

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some people thought she was way out of her league.

Marianne Williamson listening to the politicians talk about policy
hot girl Ian @IZT25

Marianne Williamson listening to the politicians talk about policy

Reply Retweet Favorite


  1. So what was your impression of Marianne Williamson?

    So what was your impression of Marianne Williamson?

Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So what was your impression of Marianne Williamson?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Not Available For Your Device


ADVERTISEMENT