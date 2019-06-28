Marianne Williamson's Performance At The Democratic Debate Has People Either Stanning Or Feeling Very Confused

Marianne Williamson is a self-help speaker and bestselling author who has decided to run for the Democratic nomination for president this year. Also, Gwyneth Paltrow has called her a “spiritual legend.”

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Williamson was selected to appear in the second Democratic debate on Thursday. At first, a lot of people watching at home were not really sure who she was.

I am super plugged into politics and I literally don’t know who Marianne Williamson is??? Also why does she sound like an old timey actress???

It took about 30 minutes for Williamson to even get a chance to say something during the debate.

We're almost 30 minutes through the debate and has Marianne Williamson spoken once yet?

Everyone was CLAMORING for her opinion.

Marianne Williamson is charging up her aura. When the moderators finally let her speak what she says will be very powerful. Excited to see the Spanish sentence she will say.

But when she did...it was interesting.



Marianne Williamson dismissed the health care policy debate as "superficial fixes" and said Trump won without a plan just by repeating "Make America great again" so Democrats need to "go deeper." What?

Here's what she said about healthcare policy: "It's really nice that we got all these plans, but if you think we're going to beat Donald Trump just by having all these plans, you got another thing coming."

People were confused.

did marianne williamson rly just make the argument that policy and plans are “superficial?”

Did Marianne Williamson just call universal healthcare a "superficial fix"?

She is original!

Marianne Williamson is the only candidate bold enough to propose a witchcraft based health care system.

Her interesting commentary, unique presence, and more had some people STANNING.

soft glamour? valley of the dolls like voice? ranting about vague chemicals? Do I stan Marianne Williamson for President?

This is a Marianne Williamson stan account

Holy shit Marianne Williamson actually mentioned US policy in Latin America? We stan the wine matriarch

They craved more.

Oh man, WTF I love this. I need more Marianne Williamson in my life!!! TALK ABOUT THE CHEMTRAILS!!! WOOOO BOOOOOYYYYY!!! #DemDebate #CLOWNSHOW

Her energy was undeniable.

Marianne Williamson using the power of orbs to get ahold of the speaking time and then passing it to Harris to dunk on Biden

Although, some people were confused by Williamson and everything about her.

me at Marianne Williamson #DemDebates

Her ideas seemed...off.

Marianne Williamson tonight

Marianne Williamson knows what the real problem with our healthcare system is:

Marianne Williamson IRL

And some people thought she was way out of her league.



Marianne Williamson listening to the politicians talk about policy





So what was your impression of Marianne Williamson? So what was your impression of Marianne Williamson? I STAN THIS QUEEN Correct Incorrect I STAN THIS QUEEN I'm very confused Correct Incorrect I'm very confused Take politics seriously you CHILD Correct Incorrect Take politics seriously you CHILD Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later Looks like we are having a problem on the server. So what was your impression of Marianne Williamson? vote votes vote votes vote votes View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote