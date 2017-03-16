People Are Freaking Out Because CBS Sports' Website Crashed For March Madness Brackets
"It'd be faster to carve my picks in stone."
It is the first day of March Madness, and CBS Sports was ready to accept brackets. People all over America logged on to fill them out before the 12:15 p.m. ET deadline.
However, people started to lose it online because the website crashed as they tried to get their picks in.
Some said they tried for at least a half hour to get their picks in, to no avail.
Others said they had problems for two hours.
This screen of death haunted people around the nation.
And it really was stressing everyone out.
Worst. Thing. Ever.
Some were unsure if their picks made it in, and it was killing them.
March Madness fans were furious, to say the least.
"It'd be faster to carve my picks in stone," one person fumed.
They began to shout their anger at CBS Sports on Twitter.
And of course, conveyed their frustration through GIFs.
They couldn't stop trolling.
"You blew it."
Basically, this was everyone:
A CBS Sports Digital spokesperson said the errors were due to the popularity of the brackets this year.
"During the hour before the first tip, service was down due to overwhelming demand," they said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "We certainly regret the outage but are pleased to say that service has since been restored.”
