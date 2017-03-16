BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Freaking Out Because CBS Sports' Website Crashed For March Madness Brackets

news

People Are Freaking Out Because CBS Sports' Website Crashed For March Madness Brackets

"It'd be faster to carve my picks in stone."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 16, 2017, at 12:45 p.m. ET

It is the first day of March Madness, and CBS Sports was ready to accept brackets. People all over America logged on to fill them out before the 12:15 p.m. ET deadline.

Rolling up to the couch for March Madness like...
CBS Sports @CBSSports

Rolling up to the couch for March Madness like...

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, people started to lose it online because the website crashed as they tried to get their picks in.

Nice @CBSSports . I'll never use your stupid website again. Thank you @espn for working today!
Ryan Jensen @ryanjensen03

Nice @CBSSports . I'll never use your stupid website again. Thank you @espn for working today!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some said they tried for at least a half hour to get their picks in, to no avail.

@CBSSports you realize your website stopped working 30 min before brackets were due, right? #cbsfailed
Darrin Younker @yonkd

@CBSSports you realize your website stopped working 30 min before brackets were due, right? #cbsfailed

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others said they had problems for two hours.

How does @CBSSports not predict huge traffic on the first day of #marchmadness ? Website been down for 2 hours
BlurrE(James) @McBlurrE

How does @CBSSports not predict huge traffic on the first day of #marchmadness ? Website been down for 2 hours

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

This screen of death haunted people around the nation.

@CBSSports really starting this on the right foot
Charlie K. @ChiCityCharlie

@CBSSports really starting this on the right foot

Reply Retweet Favorite

And it really was stressing everyone out.

@CBSSports Trying to submit my bracket is an emotional rollercoaster I never want to feel again #getittogether #marchtechnologymadness
Sarah Malone @leave_me_malone

@CBSSports Trying to submit my bracket is an emotional rollercoaster I never want to feel again #getittogether #marchtechnologymadness

Reply Retweet Favorite

Worst. Thing. Ever.

#marchmadness #cbssports #cbsfail #ursiteisonlyrelevantafewdaysayrandustillfail
matt knapp @gmattk

#marchmadness #cbssports #cbsfail #ursiteisonlyrelevantafewdaysayrandustillfail

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some were unsure if their picks made it in, and it was killing them.

Still waiting to find out if my brackets went through @CBSSports before the site crashed
Austin Carr @0z____

Still waiting to find out if my brackets went through @CBSSports before the site crashed

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

March Madness fans were furious, to say the least.

CBS Sports crashing 15 minutes before brackets lock like...
Kingly @KLEMBO_

CBS Sports crashing 15 minutes before brackets lock like...

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It'd be faster to carve my picks in stone," one person fumed.

@CBSSports @CBS this is my last year using your slow ass website or app for #Bracketology. It'd be faster to carve my picks in stone.
The2WhiskeyPodcast @2whiskeypodcast

@CBSSports @CBS this is my last year using your slow ass website or app for #Bracketology. It'd be faster to carve my picks in stone.

Reply Retweet Favorite

They began to shout their anger at CBS Sports on Twitter.

@CBSSports Walking away from your problems like...
JAM Studios @JoeyAveni

@CBSSports Walking away from your problems like...

Reply Retweet Favorite

And of course, conveyed their frustration through GIFs.

@CBSSports rolling up to your site like
Dan Dobbins @dannydobbs

@CBSSports rolling up to your site like

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

They couldn't stop trolling.

A rare look into @CBSSports server room
EmElBee @Davis_Matthew_

A rare look into @CBSSports server room

Reply Retweet Favorite

"You blew it."

@CBSSports you're the worst. Thanks.
Jeff @Cannonfodder002

@CBSSports you're the worst. Thanks.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Basically, this was everyone:

First #marchmadness upset of the day: @CBSSports
♛ Godfather League @godfatherleague

First #marchmadness upset of the day: @CBSSports

Reply Retweet Favorite

A CBS Sports Digital spokesperson said the errors were due to the popularity of the brackets this year.

"During the hour before the first tip, service was down due to overwhelming demand," they said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "We certainly regret the outage but are pleased to say that service has since been restored.”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT