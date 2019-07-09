A 70-Year-Old Marathon Runner Killed Himself After Claims He Cheated In A Race Went Viral

A 70-year-old marathon runner and doctor killed himself on the Fourth of July after his performance in the LA Marathon came under scrutiny by a vigilante running investigation blog.



Dr. Frank Meza of South Pasadena was disqualified from the 2019 LA Marathon three months after he finished the race in an official time of 2:53:10. That time would have meant he ran the race, which was held on March 24, at a pace of 6:36 minutes per mile.



Meza's time would have been a world record for his age group, according to Runners World. But his time came under question after a user on the forums of running website, LetsRun.com, congratulated him on his time shortly after the race.

The congrats soon turned into questions, as other forum users began to claim Meza had a history of suspected cheating. In 2014, Meza was banned from the California International Marathon after missing several timing mats along the course, according to Runner's World. His 2017 LA Marathon time was also scrutinized by officials.

One user on LetsRun said Meza's marathon times, which showed him improving by over 10 minutes over the past decade, provided a "cause for suspicion." Runners typically get slower, not faster, after they hit middle age, and 10 minutes is a huge time improvement at that level.

The controversy was soon picked up by Derek Murphy, a blogger who has made a name for himself over the past few years by calling out runners he suspects of cheating in marathons and other races.

His blog, Marathon Investigation, has led to several runners being disqualified from races after cutting the course to fudge their times, or having another, faster runner race under their name to get faster race times.

Murphy wrote nine blog posts about Meza's alleged cheating from May 28 to July 4. Among many other accusations, Murphy accused Meza of riding a bike during the race to speed through the course. Murphy didn't return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

