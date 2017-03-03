This 18-Year-Old Makeup Artist Had The Perfect Response For People Saying She Charged Too Much "I want to help people get a better understanding of the makeup industry and the costs involved." Twitter

Mikala Walker is only 18, but is already doing big things. She began practicing with makeup when she was about 12, and now she works for herself as an artist doing proms and some bridal events. Mikala Walker

"I started my business by doing my friends' makeup for free, then eventually I transitioned to servicing others for $20 for a full face to start out," she told BuzzFeed News. Since then, she has raised her prices as her skills and experience have grown. She now charges $75 for a full face of makeup. "I try to provide exactly what each customer is looking for every time they come to me," she said. "I pride myself in having versatility with all skin tones and skin types."

Mikala also uses social media to promote her business and specials. Recently she tweeted about her prices for prom makeup, but people "attacked" her, she said. She said they told her she was charging too much money. Still have a few spots left for my $45 full face deal Friday and Saturday!! 💅🏻💅🏻

So, Mikala decided to show how much her services are actually worth. Her products totaled $635, she tweeted. The fact that people complain about my price of $75 for full face but don't realize the actual cost behind it 🙂

"The fact that people complain about my price of $75 for full face but don't realize the actual cost behind it," she said. Mikala said she was trying to inform by helping "people get a better understanding of the makeup industry and the costs involved." "I felt like if I broke down the individual cost of products, versus how much I charge per person, maybe some of those who previously attacked me could understand why," she said.

A lot of people responded to her tweet, saying she was right to speak up and know her worth. @mikalawalker you're charging $75 including lashes and glitter...what is there to complain about 😭 I hate people

Come on, people! @mikalawalker why is this such a hard concept for people to understand 🙄

"Don't let people haggle you. you're charging for product & talent," one person said. @mikalawalker i literally charge $120 AT LEAST! know your worth sis don't let people haggle you. you're charging for product & talent 💅🏽

Mikala said she is grateful for the support and is proud to be part of the next generation of female entrepreneurs. Mikala Walker Mikala Walker

"To have my own business and being able to say I work for myself since the age of 17 is such a liberating feeling," she said. She added she is excited to see where she can take her business in the future. "To be a female entrepreneur means that I am showing the world that females are capable of accomplishing whatever they'd like to do and being able to do what you love with a passion is possible," she said. "I'd love to let people know that this is the generation of change, and that women can do whatever they set their mind to without regards to social limitations."