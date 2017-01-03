BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Really Confused By This Shirt That Changes Patterns

news

People Are Really Confused By This Shirt That Changes Patterns

Seriously, this is weird.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 2, 2017, at 7:41 p.m. ET

Last week, Twitter user Madeline Ochoa posted a pretty simple mirror selfie wearing a striped shirt.

🥀
$ugar @mmmadelinee

🥀

Reply Retweet Favorite

Her photo soon began to go viral for a pretty weird reason. When people saw the original tweet on mobile, it looked like Ochoa's shirt was mostly gray.

Twitter: @mmmadelinee

But when they opened the photo on their phones, the shirt changed before their eyes to a more bold, black-and-white striped shirt.

Twitter: @mmmadelinee

And then, when they zoomed in, the stripes seemed to change direction.

Via Twitter: @mmmadelinee
ADVERTISEMENT

Try it for yourself. It is seriously trippy.

Twitter: @mmmadelinee

Pretty soon, thousands of people began to freak out over the strange optical illusion.

Look at the picture and then click the picture until you go into the mode where you can see the picture only. The d… https://t.co/SUKEQv715C
Logan @_Logan_123

Look at the picture and then click the picture until you go into the mode where you can see the picture only. The d… https://t.co/SUKEQv715C

Reply Retweet Favorite

They were really confused.

It's grey, and then when you press the pic it's all trippy. THEN WHEN U DOUBLE TAP AND ZOOM ITS PERFECTLY STRIPED. https://t.co/DrACfClJ3e
Rex💀Skellington @RexKline

It's grey, and then when you press the pic it's all trippy. THEN WHEN U DOUBLE TAP AND ZOOM ITS PERFECTLY STRIPED. https://t.co/DrACfClJ3e

Reply Retweet Favorite

Was Ochoa magic or was the shirt?

SHE'S A FUCKING WIZARD https://t.co/JIG2VDPeTF
matthew✨ @matthewwcp

SHE'S A FUCKING WIZARD https://t.co/JIG2VDPeTF

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Or was this the devil at work?

@mmmadelinee
A Ruiz @IamAdrianaRuiz

@mmmadelinee

Reply Retweet Favorite

In case you're wondering, Ochoa told BuzzFeed News she got the shirt at Forever 21.

Some people said they wanted the ~magic~ shirt for themselves.

@mmmadelinee WHERE DID U GET THAT SHIRT I NEED IT
Eran Abraham @letsgetlucky

@mmmadelinee WHERE DID U GET THAT SHIRT I NEED IT

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other people had jokes.

@mmmadelinee LOOK WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU ZOOM IN
Dorian Colter @TOMMYHILNlGGER

@mmmadelinee LOOK WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU ZOOM IN

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people pointed out that this optical illusion is actually quite common. Sometimes called the "Moire effect," people are actually told not to wear striped clothes on TV because of it.

As for Ochoa, she said all the attention on her photo is very annoying.

"I can't use Twitter without it freezing on me," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT