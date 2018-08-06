BuzzFeed News

Madonna Wrote "Make America Great Again" On A Photo Of Her Kids And Everyone's Like Wut

Madonna Wrote "Make America Great Again" On A Photo Of Her Kids And Everyone's Like Wut

"She knows exactly what she is doing...every move...every picture released."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on August 6, 2018, at 1:28 p.m. ET

On Sunday, Madonna put up this lovely photo of her twin daughters, Stelle and Estere. Great content!

Make America Great Again!!!!! 😍😍♥️🇺🇸
Madonna @Madonna

Make America Great Again!!!!! 😍😍♥️🇺🇸

Reply Retweet Favorite

People, however, were a little taken aback at the singer's caption: "Make America Great Again!!!!! 😍😍♥️🇺🇸"

They were like...what now?

@Madonna
taayminaj @taayanthony

@Madonna

Reply Retweet Favorite

And were not about it.

@Madonna
gay-z🦇🕯 @fxcktrvmp

@Madonna

Reply Retweet Favorite
"Well."

@Madonna Well
charlie💧 @grandesxdore

@Madonna Well

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was upsetting!

@Madonna Haven't you learned from Shania Twain 😤 cease and desist
Bryce #dollyme @grassgum

@Madonna Haven't you learned from Shania Twain 😤 cease and desist

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although some thought a master plan was at work.

@Madonna Madonna is pure genius.... She knows exactly what she is doing...every move...every picture released.. PLEASE release the new music... it's killing me to wait.
🏳️‍🌈Jason Aguilar🏳️‍🌈 @jason24769489

@Madonna Madonna is pure genius.... She knows exactly what she is doing...every move...every picture released.. PLEASE release the new music... it's killing me to wait.

Reply Retweet Favorite

If you are wondering, Madonna, who made headlines for her bombastic speech at the 2016 Women's March, is not suddenly a Trump supporter.

In the photo caption on Instagram, Madonna clarified she was using Trump's catchphrase ~ironically~.

She wrote:

Lets Make America Great Again!!!!! 😍😍♥️🇺🇸 Love all people. Embrace all people, Remember that This country was built by immigrants and most of all look up the word #ironic #sailboatvibes #rebelhearts 🌎🌍🌏 #lovemakestheworldgoround

There you have it! Here's a cute video of the twins dancing.

