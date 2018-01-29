People Are Horrified With LuLaRoe For Standing By A Retailer Who Mocked Down Syndrome

YouTube

After the outrage went viral, the couple released an apology video, which they uploaded but then deleted, featuring Taya's sister, who has Down syndrome.

In the video, Robert says his video was a "mistake" that was taken "out of context" but was also not "who I am" and wasn't "very nice."

He also addressed the members of his private LuLaRoe Facebook page on Friday, saying he made an "error in judgement."

"I have true respect for all people and view them with equality," he said. "I know I am flawed at times, and I have been humbled to take inventory on how I can represent myself online, as the man I really am inside."