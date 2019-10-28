LuLaRoe Is Firing All 167 Employees At Its Warehouse After Years Of Legal Drama

LuLaRoe, the controversial multilevel marketing company that has faced a barrage of lawsuits over the past few years, is laying off all 167 employees at its California warehouse.

The embattled company announced its plans to cut the workers in an Oct. 20 letter to the Employment Development Department of California (EDD). The company did so because state law dictates that employers inform the EDD and affected employees 60 days before conducting a "plant closing or mass layoff."

In the letter obtained by BuzzFeed News, LuLaRoe said it will "permanently lay-off [its] warehouse workforce" in Corona five days before Christmas. Every employee — from the warehouse's maintenance engineer to forklift drivers — will be affected.

The Press-Enterprise first reported that the company had informed the EDD of the layoffs.