Women Say They're Stuck With $20,000 Of Worthless Clothing In A Lularoe "Pyramid Scheme"

Lularoe's initial policy allowed its sellers to return merchandise for 90% of its value, not including shipping fees. However, in April 2017, a new policy said they would take back any unsold inventory from sellers who wished to get out, and would refund them 100%, plus shipping costs.

But in September they changed the policy back to only refund 90% — with no warning, according to the plaintiffs.

Other plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed Oct. 13 state that when they tried to send back their merchandise for that partial refund, they never got anything back at all.

They allege Lularoe decided the items they are returning are not-returnable, and since the people have quit the company, they are told they are not legally allowed to sell it anymore either.

One of the plaintiffs, Stella Lemberg, claims she was lured into buying more and more Lularoe with the promise she could get all her money back if it didn't sell.

"On September 18, 2017, LuLaRoe e-mailed Ms. Lemberg and advised her that she would not be receiving a 100% refund, at best she would get 90%, and LuLaRoe would not pay for shipping," the lawsuit states. "In addition, LuLaRoe now would only accept returns of certain clothing, purchased at certain times, and from LuLaRoe in a certain manner."

When Lemberg tried to contact Lularoe to get the information she needed to return her items for a partial refund, she says she was left on hold for hours and ignored.

"Ms. Lemberg currently has approximately $20,000 worth of inventory, over 1,000 items of LuLaRoe clothing, in her possession, which have now been subject to LuLaRoe’s 'policy change,' depriving Ms. Lemberg of the ability to return any of her inventory and her right to a 100% refund for that inventory along with shipping costs," the lawsuit said.