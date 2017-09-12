BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Bride Used Donuts Instead Of Flowers For Her Wedding Day And It Was Pretty Iconic

news / trending

This Bride Used Donuts Instead Of Flowers For Her Wedding Day And It Was Pretty Iconic

Love is sweet.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 12, 2017, at 12:57 p.m. ET

A bride in Australia proved love truly is sweet by carrying a bouquet made of donuts on her wedding day.

Dessert Boxes

Paige Kirk and her three bridesmaids carried the tasty treats instead of flowers for her wedding on Saturday.

Dessert Boxes

The bouquet came from a company called Dessert Boxes, which ran a competition earlier this year to find a bride who wanted to carry the bouquets at their wedding.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @dessertboxes

Kirk was chosen from a number of brides-to-be.

"When we spoke to Paige, we knew she was our winner," a spokeswoman for the company told BuzzFeed News. "She was so fun and light-hearted, and we knew she’d rock the bouquets as she walked down the aisle."

Kirk kept the bouquets a secret from her bridesmaids until the day of the wedding, the spokeswoman said.

“My bridal party was so excited when they found out they were walking down the aisle with donuts,&quot; Kirk said in a statement. &quot;My husband and I wanted to have fun at our wedding and we figured, why not have donuts? Everyone loves donuts.&quot;
Dessert Boxes

“My bridal party was so excited when they found out they were walking down the aisle with donuts," Kirk said in a statement. "My husband and I wanted to have fun at our wedding and we figured, why not have donuts? Everyone loves donuts."

The newlywed told the BBC that she and her new husband, Steven, wanted to make their wedding stand out.

&quot;We wanted the wedding to be a bit different and really reflect who we are as a couple,&quot; the 23-year-old said.
Dessert Boxes

"We wanted the wedding to be a bit different and really reflect who we are as a couple," the 23-year-old said.

Kirk told the BBC she has been shocked by the reaction to her bouquets, which have made international headlines.

She said everyone at her wedding, from the venue to the guests, loved them too.&quot;Brides should be a bit more relaxed and have fun,&quot; she said.
Dessert Boxes

She said everyone at her wedding, from the venue to the guests, loved them too.

"Brides should be a bit more relaxed and have fun," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT