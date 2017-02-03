BuzzFeed News

This Teen's Dad Sent Their Dog Flowers And Her Mom Thought They Were For Her

His wife thought they were for her, but...NOPE.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on February 3, 2017, at 2:14 p.m. ET

This is Lily Cardone, a college student in Florida, and her 10-year-old dog, Sebastian.

Cardone told BuzzFeed News the family has had Sebastian since he was 9 months old, and he is a huge and important part of the family.

"He is like another brother," she said.

Even though the whole family loves Sebastian, Cardone said the pup and her dad are true soulmates. Just look at the love between them!

Recently, Sebastian had to have ACL surgery. He is recovering like a champ, but Cardone's dad wanted to make him feel extra special.

So Cardone's dad had flowers sent to the house. He does this for Cardone's mom all the time, she said, so when her mom got them, she assumed they were for her.

But then she read the note...and NOOOPE.

"Sebastian, Feel better, you'll be back in the game very soon. Love, Daddy," he wrote.

Cardone said her mom thought the whole thing was hilarious, and shared the note and flowers on Facebook. When Cardone saw it, she of course tweeted it.

My dad sent flowers to my house today, and my mom thought they were for her 😂😂 THINK AGAIN
Lily Cardone @LilyCardone

My dad sent flowers to my house today, and my mom thought they were for her 😂😂 THINK AGAIN

People couldn't handle her dad's devotion to Sebastian.

@LilyCardone YOUR FAMILY IS SO EXTRA I ABSOLUTELY CANNOT DEAL WITH THIS
erin @erinwade98

@LilyCardone YOUR FAMILY IS SO EXTRA I ABSOLUTELY CANNOT DEAL WITH THIS

And some were inspired...Valentine's Day IS coming up!

@LilyCardone @allie_shaee_ Show mom cause I'm doing this for bug on Valentine's Day!!😍😍
Kaeli Farnsworth @kaeli_ann

@LilyCardone @allie_shaee_ Show mom cause I'm doing this for bug on Valentine's Day!!😍😍

Get well soon, Sebastian!

