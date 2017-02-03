This Teen's Dad Sent Their Dog Flowers And Her Mom Thought They Were For Her
His wife thought they were for her, but...NOPE.
This is Lily Cardone, a college student in Florida, and her 10-year-old dog, Sebastian.
Cardone told BuzzFeed News the family has had Sebastian since he was 9 months old, and he is a huge and important part of the family.
"He is like another brother," she said.
Even though the whole family loves Sebastian, Cardone said the pup and her dad are true soulmates. Just look at the love between them!
Recently, Sebastian had to have ACL surgery. He is recovering like a champ, but Cardone's dad wanted to make him feel extra special.
So Cardone's dad had flowers sent to the house. He does this for Cardone's mom all the time, she said, so when her mom got them, she assumed they were for her.
But then she read the note...and NOOOPE.
"Sebastian, Feel better, you'll be back in the game very soon. Love, Daddy," he wrote.
Cardone said her mom thought the whole thing was hilarious, and shared the note and flowers on Facebook. When Cardone saw it, she of course tweeted it.
People couldn't handle her dad's devotion to Sebastian.
And some were inspired...Valentine's Day IS coming up!
Get well soon, Sebastian!
