People Are Laughing Over This Girl's Different Reactions To Meeting Obama And Trump

They think the photo says it all.

Amariyanna "Mari" Copeny is a 9-year-old girl from Flint, Michigan, who is currently serving as "Little Miss Flint." Earlier this year, she made headlines for her visit with President Obama.

In March, Mari wrote a letter to the president telling him about what she is doing to stand up for those drinking bad water in her community.

The city of Flint has been in the throes of a public health crisis after its water became contaminated with lead in 2014.

"I am one of the children that is affected by this water, and I’ve been doing my best to march in protest and to speak out for all the kids that live here in Flint," Mari wrote.

She asked the president to meet with her and other members of her community in D.C.