Lindsey Vonn Says Being A Legendary Athlete "Goes Far Beyond Your Sport"

The champion skier said it is important for athletes to be a role model "off the court as well as on."

BuzzFeed News

Lindsey Vonn says she believes being a great athlete isn't just excelling at your sport, but doing good for the world as well. In an interview on BuzzFeed News' Profile, the skiing legend and Olympic gold medalist was asked what greatness means to her as one of the greatest female athletes in the history of her sport. "It's obviously about your athletic performance and what you've been able to do in your given sport, but it also goes far beyond your sport," she said. "It's how you affect others and how you inspire others and how you act as a role model and a champion, how you conduct yourself off the court as well as on." She added that she thinks the title the "greatest" athlete is "all-encompassing." "I think you just can't be one thing, you have to be more than an athlete," she said.

Vonn named Michael Jordan, Roger Federer, and Serena Williams as that kind of GOAT, inspiring people not only with their athleticism but by what they are able to do off the court. Vonn said she "hoped" to be up there with other legendary athletes but didn't think it was something one can claim about themselves. "I always have tried to be a good role model, and I have my foundation, and our mission is to inspire young girls," she said. Later in the interview, Vonn talked about public reaction to the time she spoke up for what she believed in. Last year, she told reporters she would not be representing President Trump at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. She told BuzzFeed News she had "never experienced so much hate in my entire life" than after she made the comments.

Gero Breloer / AP Lindsey Vonn celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's downhill at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia.