Girls Are Going Nuts Over Lilly Pulitzer's New Collab With Starbucks
"I think I just leveled up in basicness."
Stop the presses. Starbucks and Lilly Pulitzer have just released a new collaboration and girls around America are collectively losing their minds.
The limited edition S'well bottles come in four designs: Palm Beach Jungle, Siren’s Calling, Resort Escape Floral, and Fresh Squeezed. They were released Wednesday.
The bottles are being sold in 4,000 select stores.
“Wrapping Lilly Pulitzer prints on our bottles instantly transported us to summer days and had us itching to head to the beach with a bottle full of Starbucks® Cold Brew,” Sarah Kauss, S'well founder and CEO, said in a press release. “They are the perfect accessory for warm, sunny days or for daydreaming about them in the middle of winter.”
Safe to say, Lilly and Starbucks fans are going nuts.
Fans are "honestly dying" over two of their faves coming together to create such a cute product.
"I think half of my sorority is losing their minds," one girl wrote.
Fans raced to their local Starbucks, and some of the lucky ones scored a bottle for themselves.
And of course, were quick to share their swag online.
Jealous?
"Sorry not sorry!"
Some wrote that they had to search multiple Starbucks locations until they finally got their hands on one (or more).
In fact, some couldn't decide which ones they wanted, so just splurged on all four.
However, some fans weren't so lucky.
Ugh.
This is unfair.
Some had flashbacks to the Lilly For Target Incident of 2015.
And of course, some are taking advantage of the hysteria to turn around and resell the bottles.
If you can't find one though, don't fret. Starbucks will also start selling the bottles online in the coming weeks, while supplies last of course.
