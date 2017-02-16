Girls Are Going Nuts Over Lilly Pulitzer's New Collab With Starbucks

Head to a Starbucks near you to purchase an exclusive Lilly Pulitzer x @Starbucks @swellbottle. Available in select… https://t.co/rnwQZm7d7L

Stop the presses. Starbucks and Lilly Pulitzer have just released a new collaboration and girls around America are collectively losing their minds.

The limited edition S'well bottles come in four designs: Palm Beach Jungle, Siren’s Calling, Resort Escape Floral, and Fresh Squeezed. They were released Wednesday.

The bottles are being sold in 4,000 select stores.

“Wrapping Lilly Pulitzer prints on our bottles instantly transported us to summer days and had us itching to head to the beach with a bottle full of Starbucks® Cold Brew,” Sarah Kauss, S'well founder and CEO, said in a press release. “They are the perfect accessory for warm, sunny days or for daydreaming about them in the middle of winter.”