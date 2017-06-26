BuzzFeed News

The Snapchat Maps Are Low-Key Ruining Lives And It's Hilarious AF

The Snapchat Maps Are Low-Key Ruining Lives And It's Hilarious AF

"Damn bitch you ever leave home?"

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on June 26, 2017, at 6:04 p.m. ET

Last week, Snapchat introduced Snap Map, a feature that essentially lets you stalk your friends.

(Don't worry, you can turn it off.)

People immediately proceeded to be extra and messy with the new feature. Here's the hall of fame:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

