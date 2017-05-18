Women Are Crediting Bratz Dolls For Teaching Them To Slay Makeup As Adults And It's Hilarious
"Bratz were lowkey the pioneers of Instagram looks."
Women on Twitter are totally cracking up because they have come to a hilarious realization. All of the makeup looks that are goals in 2017 look pretty similar to a huge staple of their childhoods: Bratz dolls.
This realization has been popping around the internet for a while, but just spread to the masses this week. One tweet in particular, from user @LexHurtado_, went super viral when she proclaimed that of course her generation would grow up to slay.
Many women agreed, saying the resemblance was truly astonishing. As it turns out, Bratz were the original MUA queens.
And maybe, just maybe, they inspired a generation of slay-age?
"No no instagram models look like THEM. WE learned from THEM. life imitates art. bratz dolls ARE art. THEY taught US," one person proclaimed.
They INVENTED the makeup looks on your feed now.
Fade? Check.
Cut crease? Check.
Matte lip? Check. "THEY SHOWED THE GIRLS."
They even taught us their secrets in makeup tutorials.
People were very pleased to realize that life was imitating art. "This shit makes me so mf happy bratz doll had a big impact on my life and I didn't even know it."
"Bratz were low-key the pioneers of Instagram looks."
Some even trolled Instagram stars, like Kylie Jenner, with memes featuring Bratz.
But the overwhelming sentiment was: Bratz for life.
"Jade inspired boujee bad bitch I am today😌"
