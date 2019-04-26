NFL Player LeSean McCoy Shared Massive "Avengers: Endgame" Spoilers And Now People Want Him Suspended

This is LeSean McCoy, a running back for the Buffalo Bills.

Like literally millions of people, McCoy was very excited to see Avengers: Endgame this weekend.

It's good to be an NFL star, though. On Friday, the day the movie opened in theaters, McCoy posted images on social media of him watching the movie on what seems to be on a personal TV alongside his young son.

McCoy and his son, who he calls "Lil' Shady," were excited. He posted shots of them watching the movie on his Instagram stories.