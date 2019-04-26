 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

NFL Player LeSean McCoy Shared Massive "Avengers: Endgame" Spoilers And Now People Want Him Suspended

Trending

NFL Player LeSean McCoy Shared Massive "Avengers: Endgame" Spoilers And Now People Want Him Suspended

This post is safe to read, Marvel fans, as we have censored the spoilers.

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 26, 2019, at 4:57 p.m. ET

This is LeSean McCoy, a running back for the Buffalo Bills.

Tom Szczerbowski / Getty Images

Like literally millions of people, McCoy was very excited to see Avengers: Endgame this weekend.

It's good to be an NFL star, though. On Friday, the day the movie opened in theaters, McCoy posted images on social media of him watching the movie on what seems to be on a personal TV alongside his young son.

McCoy and his son, who he calls "Lil' Shady," were excited. He posted shots of them watching the movie on his Instagram stories.

Instagram/@shadymccoy / Via Instagram: @shadymccoy

Unfortunately for McCoy's 734,000 Twitter followers and half a million Instagram followers, the athlete was so upset by the ending he shared his feelings about it.

In the process...he revealed a MAJOR spoiler. Like, basically the biggest moment of the movie.

WARNING: DO NOT CLICK ON THESE UNLESS YOU WANT TO READ THIS MASSIVE AVENGERS: ENDGAME SPOILER.

SPOILER ALERT

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Twitter

And he kept tweeting.

SPOILER ALERT

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Twitter

He kept going...not only posting a spoiler in an Instagram caption, but then repeating it over and over in an Instagram video.

Instagram/@shadymccoy / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/shadymccoy/?hl=en

In doing so, he did huge damage to a campaign started by the film's directors, the Russo brothers, who started a campaign earlier this month to stop people from spoiling the movie for other fans.

It even had its own hashtag: #DontSpoilTheEndgame.

#DontSpoilTheEndgame
Russo Brothers @Russo_Brothers

#DontSpoilTheEndgame

Reply Retweet Favorite

People were PISSED.

lesean mccoy: spoils avengers endgame his mentions:
Ryan Mura @RyanMura

lesean mccoy: spoils avengers endgame his mentions:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like, really, really, mad.

I WANT EVERY DEFENSIVE PLAYER IN THE NFL TO DESTROY LESEAN MCCOY EVERY GAME NEXT SEASON!!! I EXPECT NOTHING LESS!!!
R.I.P Captain America @JayB_124

I WANT EVERY DEFENSIVE PLAYER IN THE NFL TO DESTROY LESEAN MCCOY EVERY GAME NEXT SEASON!!! I EXPECT NOTHING LESS!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even worse, McCoy got his spelling wrong, so his tweets even evaded those who set up spoiler traps online.

Honestly I’m just laughing because I muted the first and last names of every avenger but LeSean McCoy can’t spell so I got the movie spoiled anyway. That ones on me.
Velvet Thunder 🇵🇷 @cruzin_USA

Honestly I’m just laughing because I muted the first and last names of every avenger but LeSean McCoy can’t spell so I got the movie spoiled anyway. That ones on me.

Reply Retweet Favorite
If you don't want to see any #AvengersEngame spoilers and wondering why LeSean McCoy is trending and why he is a Buffalo Bill, DO NOT LOOK AT HIS TWITTER ACCOUNT LIKE I DID! #ruined
Danny Deraney @DannyDeraney

If you don't want to see any #AvengersEngame spoilers and wondering why LeSean McCoy is trending and why he is a Buffalo Bill, DO NOT LOOK AT HIS TWITTER ACCOUNT LIKE I DID! #ruined

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are now calling for him to be suspended from the NFL for his actions.

The NFL should suspend LeSean McCoy for the entire 2019 NFL season for spoiling Avengers: Endgame. I hope the Bills don’t win a single game this season.
Jake Bencie @JakeBencie

The NFL should suspend LeSean McCoy for the entire 2019 NFL season for spoiling Avengers: Endgame. I hope the Bills don’t win a single game this season.

Reply Retweet Favorite
So LeSean McCoy is intentionally posting spoilers to Endgame. Good to know. The Eagles made the right decision trading him. 😐
Joseph @BuckeyevsTworld

So LeSean McCoy is intentionally posting spoilers to Endgame. Good to know. The Eagles made the right decision trading him. 😐

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or for him to be suspended from Twitter.

Twitter coming together to shit on LeSean McCoy for spoiling Endgame is beautiful and powerful. @Twitter DO THE RIGHT THING AND SUSPEND THIS MAN.
Brooke @brookie198

Twitter coming together to shit on LeSean McCoy for spoiling Endgame is beautiful and powerful. @Twitter DO THE RIGHT THING AND SUSPEND THIS MAN.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, some people were impressed/horrified.

in awe of LeSean McCoy. not only did he spoil Avengers, he did it in a way that evades muted terms. truly remarkable work. my god.
Sean Gentille @seangentille

in awe of LeSean McCoy. not only did he spoil Avengers, he did it in a way that evades muted terms. truly remarkable work. my god.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And the jokes were top notch.

“Why would you spoil the Avengers movie?? There are a lot of people who haven’t seen it!!!” LeSean McCoy:
Tyler Conway @jtylerconway

“Why would you spoil the Avengers movie?? There are a lot of people who haven’t seen it!!!” LeSean McCoy:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Once was not enough!

lesean mccoy tweeted out the ending of endgame TWICE lmfaooooooooo
「desp」 @bigracks

lesean mccoy tweeted out the ending of endgame TWICE lmfaooooooooo

Reply Retweet Favorite

Oh wow.

LeSean McCoy losing half of his followers like
Jon Berry @JonBerryM

LeSean McCoy losing half of his followers like

Reply Retweet Favorite

So far, McCoy has left all his social media posts up.

His team, the Bills, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.


ADVERTISEMENT