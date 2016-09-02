Lena Dunham Apologizes For Saying Odell Beckham Jr. Ignored Her At The Met Gala

"The fact is I don't know about his state of mind (I don't know a lot of things) and I shouldn't have acted like I did," Dunham said on Instagram.

Dunham claimed in a Q&A with comedian Amy Schumer, published Friday in her newsletter Lenny Letter , that Beckham Jr. ignored her because she wasn't hot enough in her tuxedo:

It was unclear whether Dunham gave Beckham a chance to respond to her comments before publishing the piece.

Schumer then responded that Dunham was "dressed like a boy, and you looked sexy."

In her Instagram post, Dunham said that she struggles with industry beauty standards, "and so when I show up to the Met Ball surrounded by models and swan-like actresses it's hard not to feel like a sack of flaming garbage."

She went on to say that those feelings intensified "with a handsome athlete as my dinner companion and a bunch of women I was sure he'd rather be seated with."

"But I went ahead and projected these insecurities and made totally narcissistic assumptions about what he was thinking, then presented those assumptions as facts," Dunham added.

She said she felt terrible for it, and acknowledged the way that race played a significant role in her assertions.

"But most importantly, I would never intentionally contribute to a long and often violent history of the over-sexualization of black male bodies — as well as false accusations by white women towards black men," she wrote.