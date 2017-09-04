BuzzFeed News

18 Iconic Tweets Celebrating Beyoncé's Birthday That Will Remind You Why She's The Queen

"It's a known fact that #LaborDay was created after Tina Knowles went into labor to usher #BeyDay into our world."

By Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 4, 2017, at 3:56 p.m. ET

Labor Day was totally forgotten* on Monday, because people were instead celebrating the most iconic day of the year: BeyDey, aka Beyoncé's birthday!

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

*Ugh, don't freak out, issa joke.

All across social media, fans gave some iconic tributes to the queen. Here are some of the best from Twitter:

1.

The Beyhive really made the greatest gif OF ALL TIME
Sister Bettina @Sister_Bettina

The Beyhive really made the greatest gif OF ALL TIME

2.

Happy birthday, @beyonce, who has more rhythm in her shoulders than my whole body.
Broderick Greer @BroderickGreer

Happy birthday, @beyonce, who has more rhythm in her shoulders than my whole body.

3.

7 American Music Awards 11 Billboard Music Awards 22 Grammy Music Awards 24 MTV VMA 4 World Music Awards When wi… https://t.co/Rc9pVBHON3
sarabey @sara_gibels

7 American Music Awards 11 Billboard Music Awards 22 Grammy Music Awards 24 MTV VMA 4 World Music Awards When wi… https://t.co/Rc9pVBHON3

4.

Beyoncé gave us a whole day off of work for her birthday. Your fav could never.. #BeyDay
Chuck Bass @kaycee_345

Beyoncé gave us a whole day off of work for her birthday. Your fav could never.. #BeyDay

5.

Beyoncé is 36 and refuses to peak
yoncé @beygency

Beyoncé is 36 and refuses to peak

6.

Friend: are you really about to celebrate Beyoncé's birthday all day today? Me:
BEY DAY @Beylemonated

Friend: are you really about to celebrate Beyoncé's birthday all day today? Me:

7.

Beyoncé gave us a whole day off work/school for her birthday, an ICON #BeyDay
isaiah(oe) @wtfisaiah

Beyoncé gave us a whole day off work/school for her birthday, an ICON #BeyDay

8.

#BeyDay Mood:
deray mckesson @deray

#BeyDay Mood:

9.

It's a known fact that #LaborDay was created after Tina Knowles went into labor to usher #BeyDay into our world
Corey Townsend @JarrieBradshaw

It's a known fact that #LaborDay was created after Tina Knowles went into labor to usher #BeyDay into our world

10.

When folks think it's Labor Day but it's #BeyDay..... #HappyBirthdayBeyonce
•ŁĒX• @adj2809

When folks think it's Labor Day but it's #BeyDay..... #HappyBirthdayBeyonce

11.

me building my burrito *exactly* how I like it. happy birthday, kween. #BeyDay
Freebirds 🌯 @FREEBIRDS_WB

me building my burrito *exactly* how I like it. happy birthday, kween. #BeyDay

12.

Happy Birthday Madame President #BeyDay
Sam White @samwhiteout

Happy Birthday Madame President #BeyDay

13.

Y'ALL I CAN'T BELIEVE BEYONCÉ INVENTED BODY #BeyDay
st louis blues @afrodeezia

Y'ALL I CAN'T BELIEVE BEYONCÉ INVENTED BODY #BeyDay

14.

Are you celebrating the right holiday? #LaborDay Is cancelled. Today is #beyday Happy Birthday @Beyonce 👑 🐝🐝🐝😘😍… https://t.co/shuz1ypMeQ
Babyboy Podcast @BabyboyPodcast

Are you celebrating the right holiday? #LaborDay Is cancelled. Today is #beyday Happy Birthday @Beyonce 👑 🐝🐝🐝😘😍… https://t.co/shuz1ypMeQ

15.

Happy "Tina Knowles Lawson went into..." Labor Day. #BeyDay
Venus Thightrap @robotpotatoes

Happy "Tina Knowles Lawson went into..." Labor Day. #BeyDay

16.

@MTV My daughters #HappyBirthdayBeyonce celebration this morning . #Beyhive til she die #literally 🐝🐝🐝#BeyDay
JusPlayinNdaPaint @iPaint_Fast

@MTV My daughters #HappyBirthdayBeyonce celebration this morning . #Beyhive til she die #literally 🐝🐝🐝#BeyDay

17.

Today is a special day ! Go be great. Go be iconic and don't forget to slay just like your FAV. 🐝👑 #BeyDay
BLM✨🌺 @EleniBrandis

Today is a special day ! Go be great. Go be iconic and don't forget to slay just like your FAV. 🐝👑 #BeyDay

18. Happy 36th year of life, Ms. Knowles-Carter!

Happy Birthday Queen🐝I will spend #BeyDay like I spend every day, listening to all of your albums on repeat🍋💛
Aria🌞🌿🍓 @aria_sakona

Happy Birthday Queen🐝I will spend #BeyDay like I spend every day, listening to all of your albums on repeat🍋💛

