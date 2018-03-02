BuzzFeed News

Kylie Jenner Has Graced Us With Pics Of Baby Stormi And Her Post-Baby Bod

"Kylie Jenner had a baby a month ago and still has a nicer body than I will ever have."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 1, 2018, at 8:22 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner celebrated one month since the birth of her baby, Stormi, by giving people what they want: a ton of new content. On Instagram, she shared two snaps of herself and her daughter...

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @kyliejenner

...including a close-up, with a peek of the baby's cute face.

Instagram

On Snapchat though, she did a different type of reveal: her post-baby bod. "1 monthhhh," she wrote.

Snapchat

(Even though she said she was over Snapchat last week).

Here's the full video, if you don't snap.

Kylie Jenner via Snapchat (kylizzlemynizzl)
Kardashian Brasil @kardashibrasil

Kylie Jenner via Snapchat (kylizzlemynizzl)

People were excited to welcome the queen back.

SCREAMING KYLIE JENNER HAS GONE AND DONE IT AGAIN
reeshi @KrisJennerTD

SCREAMING KYLIE JENNER HAS GONE AND DONE IT AGAIN

And many were impressed with her post-birth bod.

kylie jenner 1 month after having a baby has a flatter stomach than i'll ever have in my life
Cassidy Fickes @cassidyfickes

kylie jenner 1 month after having a baby has a flatter stomach than i’ll ever have in my life

Kylie Jenner had a baby a month ago and still has a nicer body than I will ever have
Aimee McDonald @a_mcdx

Kylie Jenner had a baby a month ago and still has a nicer body than I will ever have

Same, tbh.

Kylie Jenner bounced back from pregnancy fat to fit so quickly and I can't bounce back from the cookie I ate 5 months ago
Victoria Gallina @vic_gall

Kylie Jenner bounced back from pregnancy fat to fit so quickly and I can’t bounce back from the cookie I ate 5 months ago

It's not fair.

Kylie Jenner's post-birth body looks better than my healthy eating &amp; gym body
Louise @loustephjones

Kylie Jenner’s post-birth body looks better than my healthy eating &amp; gym body

Most people were just relieved to see King Kylie back on Snap and Insta.

Kylie back with them thirst Traps on Snapchat and I'm here for it.
ana @ana_cee

Kylie back with them thirst Traps on Snapchat and I’m here for it.

Is the old Kylie back for good?

Kylie's back to being a thotty on her stories omg I'm so relieved
boosh @thebadboosh

Kylie's back to being a thotty on her stories omg I'm so relieved

Bow down.

Waiting to see if Kylie breaks her own record with this new post. Queen of Instagram tbh.
KimKanyeKimYe @KimKanyeKimYeFC

Waiting to see if Kylie breaks her own record with this new post. Queen of Instagram tbh.

