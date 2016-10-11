People Are Obsessed With This Rescued Kitten Who Got A Sock Sweater

People on the internet have fallen in love with a kitten that, after being saved from Hurricane Matthew, got a little sock sweater to keep warm.

The adorable photos of the kitty were taken by a Twitter user named Sarah at a Petsmart in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Sarah told BuzzFeed News that she was at the store on Saturday after the storm when she heard about the kitten.

She said she decided at look at the cats for adoption, and saw a dad and his two kids also taking a look.

A vet assistant then approached the family and asked if they wanted to look at a kitten, which had been saved from the hurricane.