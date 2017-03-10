BuzzFeed News

People Are Either In Love With Or Totally Freaked Out By This Kitty With "Hands"

STOP THE MADNESS.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on March 10, 2017, at 1:01 p.m. ET

On Thursday, a Twitter user named Emma shared a set of images that has left many people shook.

em !! @apricotbelly

OH

Twitter: @apricotbelly

MY

Twitter: @apricotbelly

GAWD.

Twitter: @apricotbelly
People were immediately divided into two camps. Some totally and completely loved the photos.

@heymichellelee @apricotbelly im seriously crying this made my day omg thank u
rae paoletta @PAYOLETTER

@heymichellelee @apricotbelly im seriously crying this made my day omg thank u

They couldn't get enough!

@eleanorbrennanx @apricotbelly 😂😂😂😂😭 omg I love it
elisha @elishaneiIl

@eleanorbrennanx @apricotbelly 😂😂😂😂😭 omg I love it

"This is everything."

@Danielle_412 @apricotbelly yup this is everything
kia @kia_cafaro

@Danielle_412 @apricotbelly yup this is everything

"The best thing ever."

@SabbyxS2 @apricotbelly the best thing ever
bailey tredway @tisbailey

@SabbyxS2 @apricotbelly the best thing ever

Others were just like, NOOOOPE.

@808Coug @apricotbelly @shoogoo715 @coloco21 i do NOT like this. nope nope nope.
idkybby @klsyklsyklsy

@808Coug @apricotbelly @shoogoo715 @coloco21 i do NOT like this. nope nope nope.

"No I really don't like this I am very uncomfortable."

@apricotbelly @kriemhildsrache no i really don't like this i am very uncomfortable
tiddyleaks @thisgeordielass

@apricotbelly @kriemhildsrache no i really don't like this i am very uncomfortable

"This is honestly so creepy."

@atotzke20 @apricotbelly @FarahAbutayeh this is honestly so creepy...
Marah Abu-Tayeh @marahabutayeh5

@atotzke20 @apricotbelly @FarahAbutayeh this is honestly so creepy...

Emma told BuzzFeed News she found the photos on Tumblr, and for the record, she thinks they are "cute."

STOP THE MADNESS
em !! @apricotbelly

STOP THE MADNESS

"I love kitties. Everyone else thinks they're creepy though," she said.

Her tweet has been retweeted more than 100,000 times in one day.

Its unclear where the photos originally came from, but they have been posted before on Twitter and Tumblr. There's even one ~extra~ photo floating around.

geyserofawesome.com

  1. So, do you love or hate these pics?

So, do you love or hate these pics?
