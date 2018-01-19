People Are Screaming Over The Name Of Kim And Kanye's New Daughter
Welcome to the world!
Kim Kardashian West announced on Twitter on Friday that her new baby daughter is named Chicago West.
The star's third child with husband Kanye West was born Jan. 15 via gestational surrogate. The couple announced their daughter's birth on Tuesday.
Kim later tweeted the baby's nickname is "Chi."
Of course, people had to tweet their own opinions on the name. Some people were not into it.
Like, at all.
Lots of screaming was happening.
And some people were just like, wow, iconic.
Chicago the city is shook.
A lot of people loved it!
Including Busy Philipps!
This joke was made a lot!
Oh internet, you jokesters.
Congrats, West family!
CORRECTION
Busy Philipps' name was misspelled in an earlier version of this post.
-
