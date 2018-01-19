BuzzFeed News

People Are Screaming Over The Name Of Kim And Kanye's New Daughter

People Are Screaming Over The Name Of Kim And Kanye's New Daughter

Welcome to the world!

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on January 19, 2018, at 1:28 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian West announced on Twitter on Friday that her new baby daughter is named Chicago West.

Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

The star's third child with husband Kanye West was born Jan. 15 via gestational surrogate. The couple announced their daughter's birth on Tuesday.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

The family decided to use a surrogate after Kim experienced numerous complications with placenta accreta and preeclampsia during her first two pregnancies.

Kim later tweeted the baby's nickname is "Chi."

Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

Of course, people had to tweet their own opinions on the name. Some people were not into it.

iyoncé🐝 @_honestlyivana

Like, at all.

Jánay C. Mills ♐ @AyyooItsTaffiie

Lots of screaming was happening.

Moonlit🌙 @feelsitariana

And some people were just like, wow, iconic.

mariah mariah mariah @mRiah

Chicago the city is shook.

Marsella @MarzellaL

A lot of people loved it!

Jasmyn Lawson @JasmynBeKnowing

Including Busy Philipps!

Busy Philipps @BusyPhilipps

This joke was made a lot!

Alex Goldschmidt @alexandergold

Oh internet, you jokesters.

Charlotte Wilder @TheWilderThings

Congrats, West family!

CORRECTION

Busy Philipps' name was misspelled in an earlier version of this post.

