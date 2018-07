People Are Trashing Kim Kardashian's Bodyguard On Social Media After The Robbery

This guy is always in my shot!

That looks like it hurt.

He is pretty good at his job, too. Take, for instance, last week, when he TKOed that guy who tried to kiss Kim's butt.

In fact, Kim herself has tweeted about her appreciation for his bad-assery.

However, after Kim was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel, many people have decided to call out Duvier for not stopping the robbery.

According to reports, Duvier was not with Kim that night because she decided to stay inside her hotel room, which had a high level of security.

Duvier reportedly may have instead been accompanying Kim's sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, as they went out partying in the city.