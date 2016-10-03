People Are Trashing Kim Kardashian's Bodyguard On Social Media After The Robbery

This guy is always in my shot!

That looks like it hurt.

In fact, Kim herself has tweeted about her appreciation for his bad-assery.

According to reports, Duvier was not with Kim that night because she decided to stay inside her hotel room, which had a high level of security.

Duvier reportedly may have instead been accompanying Kim's sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, as they went out partying in the city.