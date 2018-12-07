BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Little Boy Got So Nervous To Meet The Queen That He Peaced TF Out

This Little Boy Got So Nervous To Meet The Queen That He Peaced TF Out

Me in any social situation.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 6, 2018, at 8:28 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth visited Coram, one of the oldest children's charities in the UK.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

The queen went to the foundation to open a new center that is named after her, the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, the Telegraph reported.

As part of the festivities, the queen had meet-and-greets with commoners. One of the families that took part was British singer David Grant; his wife, TV presenter Carrie Grant: and their 9-year-old son Nathan.

The Grants are big donors to the charity, and have four children with special needs, according to Hello Magazine.

As the queen approached, Nathan stood looking adorably handsome in his suit and tie.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

But then...the pressure got to be TOO MUCH.

Overwhelmed boy crawls away from meeting the Queen at charity centre opening https://t.co/XKQfi77rl9
The Telegraph @Telegraph

Overwhelmed boy crawls away from meeting the Queen at charity centre opening https://t.co/XKQfi77rl9

Reply Retweet Favorite

As he crawled away, Nathan said, "Bye!"

Me when I have to make small talk.

Toby Melville / AFP / Getty Images

The queen seemed to understand, though.

Toby Melville / AFP / Getty Images

Honestly, a lot of people got it.

Loooool — me when things get too much.
Omid Scobie @scobie

Loooool — me when things get too much.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Nathan's parents had a pretty good sense of humor about it, too.

There's always one. Why is it always mine? ⁦@DavidGrantSays⁩ ⁦@RoyalFamily⁩ #corum
Dr Carrie Grant (hc) @CarrieGrant1

There's always one. Why is it always mine? ⁦@DavidGrantSays⁩ ⁦@RoyalFamily⁩ #corum

Reply Retweet Favorite

You'll meet her next time, Nathan!

The day Nathan met The Queen!!! https://t.co/qOhYOBnBko
David Grant @DavidGrantSays

The day Nathan met The Queen!!! https://t.co/qOhYOBnBko

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT