This Little Boy Got So Nervous To Meet The Queen That He Peaced TF Out

On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth visited Coram, one of the oldest children's charities in the UK.

The queen went to the foundation to open a new center that is named after her, the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, the Telegraph reported.

As part of the festivities, the queen had meet-and-greets with commoners. One of the families that took part was British singer David Grant; his wife, TV presenter Carrie Grant: and their 9-year-old son Nathan.

The Grants are big donors to the charity, and have four children with special needs, according to Hello Magazine.