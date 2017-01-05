People Are Totally Trolling This New Spin Bike For Kids

Fisher-Price has been making some waves online after introducing a new, high-tech stationary exercise bike for children.

The $150 "Think & Learn Smart Cycle," introduced at CES on Wednesday, is meant to keep toddlers moving as they learn new skills, Digital Trends reported.

The bike comes with four learning apps, focusing on literacy, STEM, social science, and science.

As the child rides the bike, they can engage with the apps on a tablet or TV and control the pace of their learning.

“Inspired by the insight that preschoolers learn best and retain more when they’re active and having a good time, we’ve reimagined the Think & Learn Smart Cycle for a new generation of children,” Nitya Madhavan, vice president of marketing for Fisher-Price, said in a statement to Digital Trends. “We hope today’s families will be excited for this platform that channels preschoolers’ energy and their fascination with technology to make learning fun!”