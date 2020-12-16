A Mom Influencer Went Super Viral For Alleging Her Kids Were Almost Kidnapped Inside A Store. Here's What We Know.

Katie Sorensen says a couple tried to kidnap her kids from a Michaels craft store, but police say the account she gave on Instagram differed from the one she told them.

A mom influencer who claimed on Instagram this week that her children were nearly kidnapped at a local craft store has received an outpouring of support, as well as skepticism, on social media after her videos went viral.

Now, her local police department in the Northern California city of Petaluma is speaking out about the viral videos, saying that the story Katie Sorensen told her Instagram followers included information that they were not made aware of in her initial report, and they currently don't have enough information to bring a case.

Sorensen, who runs an Instagram account called @motherhoodessentials, catapulted herself into the social media spotlight this week with two Instagram videos she posted to her page. At the time, she had a smaller following of about 6,000 people, according to Social Blade.

In the videos, Sorensen said her two children had been the victims of an "attempted kidnap" at a Michaels craft store the week prior. Sorensen said she felt uncomfortable sharing the incident but wanted to help other parents remain vigilant. "I think right now we are so distracted by everything that is going on in the world that we kind of have our guards up about masks and wanting to keep our children safe that way that we are forgetting the most important way to keep them safe, and that is with us and to not have them taken," she said. Sorensen told BuzzFeed News in a brief phone call that she wanted to share her experience because she wanted parents to feel empowered to trust their gut instinct. “I posted it simply to raise awareness," she said. Sorensen has since made the two videos and her account private, but KTVU reporter Henry K. Lee shared a part of one on Twitter.

Katie Sorensen says strangers tried to kidnap her kids outside the Petaluma @MichaelsStores after following them around inside. Her @instagram video (partial here) has hit 2M views. @petaluma_police investigating. She & @PollyDad speak out to @KTVU 5:15, 6:15, 7:30 p.m.

The Petaluma Police Department said in a statement that Sorensen reported the incident on Dec. 7, alleging she was "followed inside the store" by a man and woman who had "made comments concerning the appearance of [her] children." "The couple was said to have followed the woman to her car, where the couple lingered near the stroller as the woman placed her children in the vehicle," police added. KTVU reported that Sorensen said in her video that the couple had discussed the "features" of her children, and one seemed to "reach out, as if to grab the stroller" at one point. Sorensen said she wished she had done more, but she froze. “I saw these people, they didn't look necessarily clean-cut,” she told KTVU. “I felt uncomfortable around them, and instead of making them uncomfortable with my discomfort, I chose to remain in my discomfort.” Sorensen's videos soon went viral on Instagram, being viewed, according to KTVU, more than 2 million times. Her Instagram account now has more than 80,000 followers, although she has gone private. The story not only gained traction among worried moms online, but it hit home in Petaluma, the home of Polly Klaas, a 12-year-old girl who was abducted from her home and murdered in 1993. Marc Klaas, Polly's father, who has since become a world-renowned child safety advocate, even commented on the case for KTVU's nightly news broadcast on Monday night.

As the story picked up steam, Petaluma police released more details on the case. According to investigators, they were unable to find the couple after responding to the scene, and Sorensen had told them she did not want anyone to get arrested. "At the time this incident was initially reported, there was insufficient evidence to establish that a crime had occurred," police said.

On Monday, investigators said they learned of a "social media post made by the reporting party in which she recounted and elaborated upon the aforementioned incident." According to police, Sorensen "included information that had not been initially presented to the Petaluma Police Department" in the Instagram video. The police department released a photo of the couple that Sorensen identified as the suspects. Police said they had followed up on other leads. However, the department added, "inconsistencies between the two accounts of the incident need to be resolved before criminal charges can be considered."

Petaluma Police Department The suspect photo released by police.