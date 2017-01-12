Sorority Girls Just Realized They Pose Exactly Like Meerkats And It's Too Good
It's totally spot-on.
It was a normal day, until the world was blessed with this stunning realization by Twitter user Kevin Bergbauer.
I mean...
It's pretty spot-on.
Lucky for us, Bergbauer shared his realization with the world. People, especially sorority girls, couldn't stop laughing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Soon, many sorority sisters began sharing more evidence that the posing styles were exactly the same.
Spot-on.
"I've never seen something more relatable," said one.
"These meerkats must've just had a big/little reveal," said another.
ADVERTISEMENT
A lot of people embraced the comparison.
Sisters forever!
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.