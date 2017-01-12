BuzzFeed News

Sorority Girls Just Realized They Pose Exactly Like Meerkats And It's Too Good

It's totally spot-on.

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 12, 2017, at 12:41 p.m. ET

It was a normal day, until the world was blessed with this stunning realization by Twitter user Kevin Bergbauer.

is it just me or do sorority girls pose exactly like meerkats for pictures
Lord Bergbauer @KevinBergbauer

is it just me or do sorority girls pose exactly like meerkats for pictures

I mean...

Twitter: @KevinBergbauer

It's pretty spot-on.

Twitter: @KevinBergbauer

Lucky for us, Bergbauer shared his realization with the world. People, especially sorority girls, couldn't stop laughing.

@KevinBergbauer I mean I think yes
scar @scarletthuck

@KevinBergbauer I mean I think yes

Soon, many sorority sisters began sharing more evidence that the posing styles were exactly the same.

@KevinBergbauer I hate myself
Madison Schroder @MadisonSchroder

@KevinBergbauer I hate myself

Spot-on.

@KevinBergbauer it's crazy how accurate this is. True. #ΔΖ
Esther Nguyen @esther_nguyen

@KevinBergbauer it's crazy how accurate this is. True. #ΔΖ

"I've never seen something more relatable," said one.

@KevinBergbauer i've never seen something more relatable
jordan @jordinshae

@KevinBergbauer i've never seen something more relatable

"These meerkats must've just had a big/little reveal," said another.

These meerkats must've just had a big/little reveal
Lane Pounds @Lanelbs

These meerkats must've just had a big/little reveal

A lot of people embraced the comparison.

I can't wait to see all my meerkats again
michelle bettinger @mich_bettinger

I can't wait to see all my meerkats again

"Is it just me or do sorority girls pose exactly like Meerkats for pictures"
molly dineen @molla_palooza

"Is it just me or do sorority girls pose exactly like Meerkats for pictures"

Sisters forever!

Meerkats love each other and they protect each other, as you can see from this photograph.
Best Earth Pics @BestEarthPix

Meerkats love each other and they protect each other, as you can see from this photograph.

