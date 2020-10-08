 Skip To Content
Kamala Harris's Response To Pence Interruptions During The Debate Is A New Meme

"Can we make this a universal meme for responding to mansplaining."

By Stephanie McNeal

Picture of Stephanie McNeal Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 7, 2020, at 11:16 p.m. ET

Julio Cortez / AP

Sen. Kamala Harris on Wednesday got a lot of attention online for how she reacted to repeated interruptions by her debate opponent, Vice President Mike Pence.

In between all the policy talk, many viewers had one big takeaway: Harris's reactions when Pence interrupted her is a whole mood.

Get him, girl! Harris is a queen among us! #bidenharris2020 #vpdebate2020 #fyp

One great shot from the debate, captured in the reflection of the plexiglass put up to keep the candidates safely socially distanced, kind of said it all.

This is all black women tonight. Thank you to all the queens. I’m so proud of Kamala Harris tonight.
This is all black women tonight. Thank you to all the queens. I’m so proud of Kamala Harris tonight.

A lot of women said they could relate to being interrupted.

When you have to listen to mansplaining #VPDebate

Can we make this a universal meme for responding to mansplaining

Even fictional ones.

Same energy

"Same energy."

same energy #VPDebate

During a few points, Harris called out Pence for interrupting her, telling the vice president, "I'm speaking."

stand your ground bb & use this sound #kamalaharris #VPdebate #vpdebate2020 #Affirmations #StrapBack

And people loved it.

pence: i- kamala: Vice President, sir im SPEAKING

SHE SAID IM SPEAKING #VPDebate

“mr. vice president im SPEAKING”

“IM SPEAKING” LET HER TALK DAMN

A lot of Harris's other facial expressions during Pence's time got the meme treatment as well.

Men brutally underestimate the sheer number of facial expressions women have to telegraph the emotions society bars them from expressing

same energy

Aunt Kamala wins the debate with these looks alone #VPDebate

this is so entertaining #mikepence #kamalaharris #vpdebate2020 #foryoupage

Kamala responding like when black women know yuh lying and she got all the receipts...

In conclusion, the consensus appeared to be: "Kamala is serving some moods tonight."

Kamala is serving some moods tonight

And many women felt inspired.

"I'm speaking." This should be a 101 taught to all young girls. Nobody taught us this in the '80s.

